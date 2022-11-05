Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
how dusty baker became the oldest manager to ever win the world serieskandelHouston, TX
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha runs New York City Marathon: How did she do?
On the first day of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s free agency, the star right fielder was waiting at the finish line for his wife, Samantha Bracksieck Judge, who ran in the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday. Judge, along with Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, presented her with...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Phillies Release Six Pitchers as Offseason Begins
The Phillies offseason is already underway. The team was eliminated from the World Series on Saturday and on Sunday, six players are now free agents, all pitchers, including Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Chris Devenski all declared free agency. It will be interesting to...
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Tri-City Herald
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
KHOU
'World Series Grillz' | Houston jeweler makes promise to Astros players after winning it all
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Champs, and aside from the normal hardware that comes with a title, a celebrity jeweler in H-town is promising the players something else – World Series grillz!. KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow caught up with jeweler Johnny Dang after the clinching Game...
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Sports World Reacts To The Ted Cruz Parade Video
The Houston Astros World Series parade is taking place on Monday afternoon and it's already generating some viral moments. The biggest one doesn't even involve anyone on the team. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who represents the state of Texas, was hit by a beer can during the parade on Monday...
Two Women Brawl at Astros World Series Parade
Two women got into a vicious fight during the Astros World Series parade.
Legendary Phillies Star Is Not Happy With Jill Biden
The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night, losing the series. Following the game, Phillies legend Lenny Dykstra took to social media to reveal who he's blaming. Dykstra, who's had his fair share of issues over the years, is not...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's daughter helps celebrate Astros' World Series win
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's daughter made a rare public appearance following her father's World Series win. The Houston Astros pitcher's 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve, took the field at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, with her mom following the Astros' 4-1 Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies to clinch the World Series.
Houston Chronicle
The architect of the Astros is gone. His imprint remains.
HOUSTON — The finish line for the World Series is Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros have celebrated pennants and raised a championship banner. It is also where they once operated a sign-stealing scheme that, for some, will always cast suspicion on their enduring supremacy. Jeff Luhnow, their...
5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Aaron Judge
New York Yankees free agent outfielder and soon-to-be American League MVP Aaron Judge will be hotly pursued by MLB clubs this offseason. Here are five potential free agent destinations for the superstar, if he does not resign with the Yankees.
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
Report: Cubs, Astros Agreed on Contreras Deal at Trade Deadline Before Owner Disapproval
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros had agreed on a deadline deal that would've shipped Willson Contreras in exchange for José Urquidy.
How Is Carlos Correa Feeling After Seeing Pena & The Astros' Success?
How Is Carlos Correa Feeling After Seeing Pena & The Astros' Success?
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
