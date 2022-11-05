Read full article on original website
Kansas man dies after car strikes a motorcycle
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 4p.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Dennis Bunker, 40, Wichita, was eastbound in the 1900 block of West MacArthur Road in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. A 2002 Saturn SL attempting to turn...
Body of man found in Kansas canal
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a death, where an unidentified man was located in a canal. Just before 10a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a submersion call at Lincoln and Interstate 135, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim believed...
Kan. felon with nearly 2 dozen convictions stole car with kids inside
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon in connection with a carjacking with children in the vehicle. Just before 4p.m. Monday police were dispatched to an abduction in the 1000 block of West 31st St South in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. When police arrived...
Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police arrested a man who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th just after 4 p.m. Sunday for a loud music complaint. Forty-five-year-old Gary McQueen was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
Wind Advisory Wednesday
A Wind Advisory is in effect for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth, Saline, Rice, McPherson and Reno Counties. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be...
KDOR sending representative to Harvey Co. for DLs
HARVEY COUNTY —Harvey County will begin processing drivers licenses next Wednesday, Nov. 16, and every Wednesday after that. The Kansas Department of Revenue arranged to send a processor to Harvey County once a week until staff is hired and trained. This will be by online appointment only, once times...
Plum Creek Elementary to expand parking lot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman said a parking lot expansion project at the district's newest elementary school has to do with unintended consequences of the pandemic. "As you know, with buses, we are not able to bus quite as many students as we used to,"...
Childcare survey results to be presented soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way of Reno County will be publicizing the results of the K-State survey of childcare needs in the coming weeks. "We were presented those results on Monday from K-State," said Lisa Gleason with the United Way of Reno County. "We will be starting to roll that information out to the community over the next three to four weeks."
Kansas man pleads guilty to actions during Jan. 6 capitol breach
WASHINGTON – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election, according to the United State's Attorney.
Reno County Health Educator wins statewide award
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Seth Dewey, Health Educator with the Reno County Health Department, won the 2022 Kansas Prevention Community Leader Award, recognizing his outstanding contribution to community prevention efforts. Dewey was presented the award during the annual Kansas Prevention Conference October 27-28, 2022, in Wichita. The award is given...
Now is open enrollment for ACA Marketplace, hospital counselors can help
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Torry Ericson is a Certified Application Counselor with Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System and he wants to be sure as many people as are eligible that would save money can do so with the ACA Marketplace. It's free to talk to him. "Open enrollment is Nov. 1,...
Veterans Honor 5K and Fun Run is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Vieyra Honors Foundation is hosting its 2nd annual Veterans Honor 5K & Fun Run, this Saturday, Nov. 12 starting at 8:30 a.m. at DCI Park at 2nd & Main. Registration continues through event morning, and can be done online. In-person registration will also take place...
Chicken ordinance not quite hatched by planning commission
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission continued to discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy on the keeping of chickens at their meeting on Tuesday. The intent is to have planning consultant Matt Williams look at the specific language to clarify that the amount of chickens, that the board hopes can be kept between eight and 20, can be restricted by the amount of area with proper fencing, rather than simply by the square footage of the lot entirely. Chickens would be allowed in the R-2, R-3, R-4, R-5, R-6 and MH districts.
Chili and Soup Fest is Saturday success
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kiwanis Chili and Soup Fest was back Saturday and the Hutchinson Fire Department won the chili contest downtown. Second place honors went to Salt City Brewery. The Reno County Sheriff's Office was third. On the soup side, first place went to the Reno County Sheriff's...
Nature Photographers to hold event in McPherson Nov. 12
MCPHERSON, Kan. —The Great Plains Nature Photographers will be hosting a day-long seminar on Saturday, November 12. The presentation will be held at the Historic McPherson Opera House located at 219 South Main Street in downtown McPherson, KS. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. with the program starting at 9:00 a.m. and concluding by 4:00 p.m.
Hutchinson couple raising funds for medical bills
A Hutchinson woman is raising money for her boyfriend who recently underwent brain surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Neb., to remove a tumor on Nov. 7. To offset the costs of her boyfriend’s medical expenses the woman, Cassie Withington, is making and selling cancer...
Hutch Rec Foundation annual giving campaign going on now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutch Rec Foundation has provided ongoing support to various Hutch Rec divisions. The Foundation's 2022 Annual Giving Campaign is going on now. You can give by visiting https://www.betterunite.com/HutchRecFoundation-hutchrecfoundationgivingcampaign or mailing your donation to Hutch Rec Foundation, c/o 2022 Giving Campaign, 17 E. 1st Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Inman USD 448 parents encouraged to fill out survey for superintendent search
INMAN, Kan. —The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. Current leader Scott Friesen will retire on June 30, 2023. An online survey has been sent to parents in the district....
2023 Youth of the Year is coming up Dec. 8 at the Burt
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson will host its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
Cosmosphere 'grateful' for assistance in tax renewal vote
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere thanked those that worked to make the public aware of the need for the quarter cent sales tax renewal that passed on Tuesday. "We are so grateful for everyone's help," Meredith said. "From everyone who distributed and put up signs in their...
