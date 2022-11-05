HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission continued to discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy on the keeping of chickens at their meeting on Tuesday. The intent is to have planning consultant Matt Williams look at the specific language to clarify that the amount of chickens, that the board hopes can be kept between eight and 20, can be restricted by the amount of area with proper fencing, rather than simply by the square footage of the lot entirely. Chickens would be allowed in the R-2, R-3, R-4, R-5, R-6 and MH districts.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO