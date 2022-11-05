Liberal man life-flighted to hospital after rollover crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Liberal, Kansas, man was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday after a rollover crash in Meade County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log, a 29-year-old man was driving east on V Rd. in a 2013 Freightliner when he crested a hill and drifted into the westbound lane. He then drove into the north ditch, which caused the vehicle to roll.

Troopers say the man had suspected serious injuries and was flown to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.