Liberal, KS

Liberal man life-flighted to hospital after rollover crash

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Liberal, Kansas, man was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday after a rollover crash in Meade County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log, a 29-year-old man was driving east on V Rd. in a 2013 Freightliner when he crested a hill and drifted into the westbound lane. He then drove into the north ditch, which caused the vehicle to roll.

Troopers say the man had suspected serious injuries and was flown to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.

KSN News

