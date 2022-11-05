Coast Guard searching near Newport Pell Bridge after empty kayak discovered

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently conducting a search near the Newport Pell Bridge after an abandoned kayak was discovered north of the bridge.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coast Guard at (508) 457-3211.

