Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland
Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
BBC
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC
Arnold Clark Cup: Tournament is 'perfect preparation' for World Cup, says England manager Sarina Wiegman
February's defence of the Arnold Clark Cup is the "perfect preparation" for England's World Cup campaign, says Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman. England will play Korea Republic, Italy and Belgium in February in the build-up to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.
Ex-rugby league player Hodgson becomes England defense coach
LONDON (AP) — Former Australian rugby league player Brett Hodgson has switched codes to become England’s defense coach in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold in the role, England said Tuesday, and will start after the autumn internationals. He has, however, joined up with England’s backroom staff ahead of the test against Japan on Saturday and “will shadow Seibold in the upcoming weeks,” England said.
Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
NME
Macklemore shares details of new album ‘BEN’ alongside 2023 UK and European tour
Has shared further details about his new album ‘BEN’ alongside announcing 2023 UK and European tour dates. The US rapper is following up his last solo album, 2017’s ‘Gemini’, with ‘BEN’ on March 3, 2023 (pre-save/pre-order here). Today (November 7) the artist has revealed the album artwork, which you can view further below.
NBC Sports
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last 16 draw has been made and some incredible ties have been set up. Real Madrid and Liverpool will do battle in the last 16 as a repeat of the 2021-22 final has been set up, while a repeat of the 2019-20 final sees PSG and Bayern Munich clash.
Championship: Rotherham stun Sheffield United as Watford reach top six
Sheffield United were denied the chance to go top of the Championship after South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham triumphed at Bramall Lane for the first time in 42 years. Ben Wiles scored the decisive first-half goal after Chiedozie Ogbene drifted into the box and found the Millers captain unmarked to coolly turn the ball home.
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
BBC
European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans
Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
Comments / 0