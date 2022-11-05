ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland

Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
BBC

Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
The Associated Press

Ex-rugby league player Hodgson becomes England defense coach

LONDON (AP) — Former Australian rugby league player Brett Hodgson has switched codes to become England’s defense coach in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold in the role, England said Tuesday, and will start after the autumn internationals. He has, however, joined up with England’s backroom staff ahead of the test against Japan on Saturday and “will shadow Seibold in the upcoming weeks,” England said.
The Associated Press

Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
NME

Macklemore shares details of new album ‘BEN’ alongside 2023 UK and European tour

Has shared further details about his new album ‘BEN’ alongside announcing 2023 UK and European tour dates. The US rapper is following up his last solo album, 2017’s ‘Gemini’, with ‘BEN’ on March 3, 2023 (pre-save/pre-order here). Today (November 7) the artist has revealed the album artwork, which you can view further below.
The Guardian

Championship: Rotherham stun Sheffield United as Watford reach top six

Sheffield United were denied the chance to go top of the Championship after South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham triumphed at Bramall Lane for the first time in 42 years. Ben Wiles scored the decisive first-half goal after Chiedozie Ogbene drifted into the box and found the Millers captain unmarked to coolly turn the ball home.
BBC

European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.

