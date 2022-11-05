LONDON (AP) — Former Australian rugby league player Brett Hodgson has switched codes to become England’s defense coach in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold in the role, England said Tuesday, and will start after the autumn internationals. He has, however, joined up with England’s backroom staff ahead of the test against Japan on Saturday and “will shadow Seibold in the upcoming weeks,” England said.

