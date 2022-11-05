ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Johnson's pick-6 preserves LIU win over C. Connecticut

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Ayinde Johnson’s 40-yard pick-6 with 52 seconds left helped Long Island blunt a Central Connecticut rally and the Sharks beat the Blue Devils 29-22 on Saturday.

It was the second-straight win for the Sharks (2-7, 2-3 Northeast Conference) who snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 50-49 double-overtime win against Duquesne last week.

Long Island, which joined the FCS ranks in 2019, now has won back-to-back contests in consecutive seasons.

The Sharks led 22-7 entering the fourth before the Blue Devils got back in it with a pair of sustained drives. An 11-play, 75-yard drive ended when Tre Gray ran it in from the 5 with 11:28 left to play, and Shon Mitchell’s 1-yard run with 1:04 left concluded an 18-play, 81-yard drive that lasted nearly seven minutes.

Following the failed 2-point conversion, LIU led 22-20 before Central Connecticut recovered the onside kick. But Johnson promptly intercepted Mitchell and returned it for a score to seal it.

Nasir Smith ran for 127 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown for the Blue Devils (1-8, 1-4).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash’s replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.” After moving on from Nash, the Nets had discussions with Udoka, who along with Vaughn had been a Nets assistant before taking the Boston job. He led the Celtics to last season’s NBA Finals but was suspended for at least this season for violating team rules by having a relationship with a female staffer within the organization.
BOSTON, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy