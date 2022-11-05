ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

Lafayette holds on to defeat Colgate 21-16

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ah-Shaun Davis threw for one touchdown, Jaden Sutton and Elijah Steward both scored on the ground, and Lafayette defeated Colgate 21-16 on Saturday.

The Leopards (3-6, 2-2 Patriot League) won despite not scoring in the second half, as their 21-10 halftime lead stood up. The only score of the second half was Michael Brescia’s 38-yard pass to Garrett Oakey in the third quarter. The Raiders failed on a 2-point try as they tried to narrow their deficit to a field goal.

Davis completed 13 of 20 passes for 140 yards, his touchdown coming on a 10-yard connection with Carl Smith. Sutton had 83 yards on 22 carries and Jamar Curtis gained 77 yards on 14 carries for the Leopards.

Brescia was 13 of 23 passing for 125 yards with two touchdowns.

Colgate (3-6, 1-3) was held to 12 first downs and was outgained 316 yards to 249.

