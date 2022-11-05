Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Opinion: Aaron Carter’s Death Hits Different With Millennials
With the tragic news of the death of Aaron Carter, a shock wave was felt among millennials. It's... weird, I guess. And hard to explain. But if you're interested, here we go. The year was 2001, Aaron's Party had already started, and the Disney Channel was debuting the Lizzie McGuire episode where Carter has a guest starring role. Long story short - it was a rare kiss-on-the-lips moment for the young, eager audience of the Disney Channel. Go ahead and take a look:
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
‘The View’s ‘Oscars Slap’ Kids Costume on Halloween Episode Draws Backlash
On Monday's 'The View' episode Oct. 31, the hosts showed off the costume designs of wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer-Kaufman, who was tasked with dressing children in costumes inspired by 2022's "hottest topics." One of those costumes was the infamous "Oscars slap" between Will Smith and Chris Rock that dominated headlines...
Look Inside Beyonce’s Childhood Home In Houston, TX
If you know anything about Beyonce, she's gonna rep TEXAS. Her current album "Renaissance" continues to get burn all across the charts including right here on Kiss-FM with her latest smash hit "Cuff It" and there's rumors that she may put in a bid to buy the Washington Commanders NFL Team with husband Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
18 Tweets For Anyone Who Already Watched "From Scratch" And Is Still Crying About It Days Later
So...who's starting the From Scratch support group?
Woman defends her husband against infidelity rumors then learns he impregnated the 'other woman'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a divorced couple with two children. They married and started their family young; they were eighteen and twenty years old when they got married, and they welcomed their first child barely a year after that. Their young love soon turned into an early divorce.
