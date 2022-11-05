ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

93.1 KISS FM

Opinion: Aaron Carter’s Death Hits Different With Millennials

With the tragic news of the death of Aaron Carter, a shock wave was felt among millennials. It's... weird, I guess. And hard to explain. But if you're interested, here we go. The year was 2001, Aaron's Party had already started, and the Disney Channel was debuting the Lizzie McGuire episode where Carter has a guest starring role. Long story short - it was a rare kiss-on-the-lips moment for the young, eager audience of the Disney Channel. Go ahead and take a look:
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Look Inside Beyonce’s Childhood Home In Houston, TX

If you know anything about Beyonce, she's gonna rep TEXAS. Her current album "Renaissance" continues to get burn all across the charts including right here on Kiss-FM with her latest smash hit "Cuff It" and there's rumors that she may put in a bid to buy the Washington Commanders NFL Team with husband Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Tracey Folly

Woman defends her husband against infidelity rumors then learns he impregnated the 'other woman'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a divorced couple with two children. They married and started their family young; they were eighteen and twenty years old when they got married, and they welcomed their first child barely a year after that. Their young love soon turned into an early divorce.
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

