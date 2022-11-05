Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Britney Spears: I wasn’t ‘that present’ at my wedding to Sam Asghari
Britney Spears says she wasn’t fully “present” during her nuptials to Sam Asghari. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, who was freed from her years-long conservatorship last November, claimed in a lengthy note shared via Instagram Wednesday. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!” Spears, 40, clarified that she can breathe clearly “now,” but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances. “Its been a while for...
Woman defends her husband against infidelity rumors then learns he impregnated the 'other woman'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a divorced couple with two children. They married and started their family young; they were eighteen and twenty years old when they got married, and they welcomed their first child barely a year after that. Their young love soon turned into an early divorce.
