Lancaster, CA

Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Britney Spears: I wasn’t ‘that present’ at my wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears says she wasn’t fully “present” during her nuptials to Sam Asghari. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, who was freed from her years-long conservatorship last November, claimed in a lengthy note shared via Instagram Wednesday. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!” Spears, 40, clarified that she can breathe clearly “now,” but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances. “Its been a while for...
Tracey Folly

Woman defends her husband against infidelity rumors then learns he impregnated the 'other woman'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a divorced couple with two children. They married and started their family young; they were eighteen and twenty years old when they got married, and they welcomed their first child barely a year after that. Their young love soon turned into an early divorce.
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

