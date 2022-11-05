Read full article on original website
Wimmer, Anita Whitlock
Anita Whitlock Wimmer, 59 of Floyd, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday November 4, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ashley Brent Wimmer; niece Megan Radford; brother-in-law, Freeman “FM” Slusher. She is survived by her parents, D....
McKenna, Dorothy James
Dorothy Marie McKenna, 96 of Christiansburg, passed away on November 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Addie M. James; siblings, Jesse James, Jr., Frances James-Ingram, Denton James, Charlie James, Wayne James, Gary James; and her husband, Edward F. McKenna. Dorothy is survived by her...
Hughes, Joyce June
Joyce June Hughes, 87, of Rural Retreat died Friday morning, November 4, 2022, at her home. Born on June 10, 1935, to William Brigget Hughes and Lilly May Kress Hughes in Pulaski. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William Otis, Arko Divers, Ralph Vernon, Franklin Junior, and Thomas Doulas.
Reed, Sr., Kenneth Alvin
Kenneth Alvin “Butch” Reed, Sr., 78, passed away at his home in Radford on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was employed with Reed Auto Parts for over 40 years, was a lifetime member of the Radford Fire Department and attended Central United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald “Mutt”; and his brother, Billy Reed.
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
Thwaites IV, Thomas Sunderland
Thomas Sunderland Thwaites IV, 68 of Blacksburg, VA departed this life on November 6, 2022 in the care of Heritage Hall-Montgomery. Born on December 15, 1953 in Puerto Rico, Thomas was the son of Aide Capella and the late Thomas Sunderland Thwaites Jr. In addition to his father, Thomas is...
11/19: Fundraiser Holiday Bazaar
A local small business in Floyd lost their entire workshop to a devastating fire on October 10th. There will be a Fundraiser Holiday Bazaar on November 19th at Grace Baptist Church to raise money. 100% of proceeds raised will go directly to Jake, Timber and Tide to help with rebuilding his small business.
Hanks, Joretta Jones
Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.
Ball, Gary Wayne
Gary Wayne Ball, also known as “Rev”, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home in Bozoo, WV. Born December 11, 1955, in Bozoo, WV, he was the son of Juanita Yvonne Pennington Ball McGuire of Bozoo, WV, and the late Joseph “Jack” Ball.
Lineberry, Betty O.
Betty O. Lineberry, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, W. Grey & Lori Lineberry; daughter, Pamela L. Jones; grandchildren, Morgan Lineberry, Zane Lineberry, Amanda J. Floyd (Tim), and Travis Jones; great-grandchildren, Penelope Floyd and Cora Floyd; and sisters & brother-in-law, Delores & Harry Craft and Judy Bunn.
Hixon, Micah Edward
Micah Edward Hixon, of Blacksburg died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Blacksburg on January 11, 1983. He was preceded in death by his father William Wayne Hixon. He is survived by his mother, Tammie Smith Hixon. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday,...
Exhibitors Wanted for NRV Home Expo
The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is excited to bring back the NRV Home Expo April 1-2, 2023 at the Christiansburg Rec Center, 1600 N Franklin St. The NRVHBA is looking to fill the show floor full of local, trusted professionals who are available to answer home care or building questions, provide attendees with reliable resources and quick quotes, as well as show samples of skills and services.
