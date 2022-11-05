Multi-vehicle crashes leaves one in serious condition, closes Hwy 99

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A three-car crash on Highway 99 north of Newberg completely shut down the road Saturday afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said one person was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be pulled out. That person was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Another vehicle, which authorities said was unoccupied, was briefly on fire.

Three other people were also sent to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 99 is closed while TVF&R is on the scene.

