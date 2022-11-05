Multi-vehicle crashes leaves one in serious condition, closes Hwy 99
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A three-car crash on Highway 99 north of Newberg completely shut down the road Saturday afternoon.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said one person was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be pulled out. That person was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
Another vehicle, which authorities said was unoccupied, was briefly on fire.Fatal crash may have been caused by heavy rainfall, OSP said
Three other people were also sent to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 99 is closed while TVF&R is on the scene.
