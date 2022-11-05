ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Multi-vehicle crashes leaves one in serious condition, closes Hwy 99

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wQME_0j0AtEN200

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A three-car crash on Highway 99 north of Newberg completely shut down the road Saturday afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said one person was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be pulled out. That person was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Another vehicle, which authorities said was unoccupied, was briefly on fire.

Fatal crash may have been caused by heavy rainfall, OSP said

Three other people were also sent to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 99 is closed while TVF&R is on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash along SR 500

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday along SR 500 in Vancouver. WSP says a vehicle was approaching Andresen Road, coming from the east, a person walked into the lane of traffic from the center median and was hit by the vehicle.
VANCOUVER, WA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 26 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Nov. 7

On November 3rd, 2022, at approximately 6:34 AM, OSP responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-26 near SE Paha Loop. Preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Xterra, operated by Brendan Bollock (25) from Welches, was travelling westbound on US-26 when the pedestrian, Eric Echtinaw (63) from Sandy, ran in front of the vehicle and was struck. The pedestrian, Echtinaw, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle operator, Bullock, remained at the scene and was cooperative throughout the investigation. The OSP collision reconstruction unit responded to investigate. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Sandy Fire, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after being struck by vehicle on SR-500 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound SR-500 near Northeast Andresen Road. WSP said a man walked into a lane from the center median and was hit by a Lexus LS 460 that was heading west.
VANCOUVER, WA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 47 Fatal, Washington Co., Nov. 7

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 11:04 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 47 near milepost 87. Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle, operated by Leo Vanderzanden (70) of Forest Grove, was driving northbound on Hwy 47 when the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder of the roadway in a bend in the highway. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hitting the ditch and becoming airborne striking several trees. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. Vanderzanden was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical staff. The highway was closed for over 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Forest Grove Police Department, Washington County DA’s Office, Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Forest Grove Fire and Rescue.
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 9 public safety round-up

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department logTVF&R run log Oct. 27 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Cedar Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Ribbon Ridge Road, Crestview Drive, Shady Lane, Carlton Way, and Corral Creek Road. TVF&R personnel responded to commercial fire alarms on Hancock Street and Villa Road. Oct. 28 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on North Valley Road, Fulquartz Landing Road in Dundee, Blaine Street, Brutscher Street, Elliott Road, Everest Road, Aspen Way, Werth Boulevard, Burlington Drive, Otter...
NEWBERG, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket

The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
HILLSBORO, OR
philomathnews.com

Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision

Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze

PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy