McKenna, Dorothy James
Dorothy Marie McKenna, 96 of Christiansburg, passed away on November 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Addie M. James; siblings, Jesse James, Jr., Frances James-Ingram, Denton James, Charlie James, Wayne James, Gary James; and her husband, Edward F. McKenna. Dorothy is survived by her...
DeVilbiss, Jr., Daniel Wesley
Daniel “Dan” Wesley DeVilbiss Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Dan was a loving friend, neighbor, brother and uncle. He loved antiquing with his friends and curated a quality collection of objects d’art. Dan will be remembered for his artistic talents and tastes and his commitment to helping others.
Thwaites IV, Thomas Sunderland
Thomas Sunderland Thwaites IV, 68 of Blacksburg, VA departed this life on November 6, 2022 in the care of Heritage Hall-Montgomery. Born on December 15, 1953 in Puerto Rico, Thomas was the son of Aide Capella and the late Thomas Sunderland Thwaites Jr. In addition to his father, Thomas is...
Ball, Gary Wayne
Gary Wayne Ball, also known as “Rev”, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home in Bozoo, WV. Born December 11, 1955, in Bozoo, WV, he was the son of Juanita Yvonne Pennington Ball McGuire of Bozoo, WV, and the late Joseph “Jack” Ball.
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
Hypes, Billy Ray
Billy Ray Hypes, age 79, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Pulaski Health and Rehab. He was born in Montgomery County, VA on June 27, 1943 to the late Vernie and Gladys Jones Hypes. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Hypes and Robert Hypes; niece, Theresa Reed.
Hanks, Joretta Jones
Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.
11/19: Fundraiser Holiday Bazaar
A local small business in Floyd lost their entire workshop to a devastating fire on October 10th. There will be a Fundraiser Holiday Bazaar on November 19th at Grace Baptist Church to raise money. 100% of proceeds raised will go directly to Jake, Timber and Tide to help with rebuilding his small business.
Lineberry, Betty O.
Betty O. Lineberry, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, W. Grey & Lori Lineberry; daughter, Pamela L. Jones; grandchildren, Morgan Lineberry, Zane Lineberry, Amanda J. Floyd (Tim), and Travis Jones; great-grandchildren, Penelope Floyd and Cora Floyd; and sisters & brother-in-law, Delores & Harry Craft and Judy Bunn.
Annual BRAA Holiday Market
This year, marks the second holiday season for the Blacksburg Regional Art Association in The Artful Lawyer at 318 N. Main Street in Blacksburg. It has been a good year for the more than 16 artists selling their original works of art. The eclectic inventory in the small shop includes...
Exhibitors Wanted for NRV Home Expo
The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is excited to bring back the NRV Home Expo April 1-2, 2023 at the Christiansburg Rec Center, 1600 N Franklin St. The NRVHBA is looking to fill the show floor full of local, trusted professionals who are available to answer home care or building questions, provide attendees with reliable resources and quick quotes, as well as show samples of skills and services.
