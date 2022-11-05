Read full article on original website
Emmerdaily 08/11/22: Ain't Nothin' Goin' On but the Rent
Apologies again for last week's malfunction and glad you found the thread!. A starting title music track tonight for any lovers of soul...... @Ianradioian @Gulftastic (and maybe the discerning) @StanTheOstrich. Kim is happy that she's managed to get her family back together again and Dawn and her husband, Billy are...
Drag Race UK star addresses RuPaul’s “strange” absence in latest episode
Drag Race UK season 4 spoilers follow. RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Dakota Schiffer has discussed the absence of RuPaul during the show's most recent episode, which saw her eliminated in a shock twist. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Schiffer spoke about what happened when the show's titular star was...
Anybody think Owen is coming across a lot like Joey Essex who also appeared on Im a Celebrity
He is so just like him where he comes across as not knowing a lot. He certainly does remind me a lot like Joey Essex the way he came across as being daft but was he like that for real or it was all just an act. And i think Owen is maybe playing the same game.
Replace Olivia
One of the girls off Aussie Married At First Sight. Will already be known to some of the British audience, they can save on the airfare and would be like for like on the reality tv show background front. One of the girls off Aussie Married At First Sight. Will...
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline - Final Heat
Thanks to everybody who voted in the fourth heat. It was very very close but two storylines going through to the final 10 from that round are Max & Stacey's Affair (Eastenders) and Alan Bradley (Coronation Street. Same rules apply this time, the top two will go through to the...
Owen - Is he Gullible or a Reality show Genius?
Call me a cynic, but I’m not sure I’m buying Owen’s nice but dim persona. He reeks of agent training - “pretend to be a bit stupid Owen and you’ll be Joey Essex 2.0”. Financially it’s better for Owen to have a defined role...
Chris Clenshaw's EastEnders Interview / Preview
What stories were you most excited about telling when you took over?. So many, and there are some that haven't even hit the screen yet. If I must pick one though, it's Lola's brain tumour story. It's such an important issue and Danielle is doing a phenomenal job. I wanted Lola and Jay back together, especially for this story. Although I probably would have found a way to reunite them as I think they're meant to be together. Certainly for this story, as it's an emotional one. And there's a love story at the heart of it.
Spoilers EE The Slaters vs
The cost of living, thats what I'm assuming from the DS article anyway "facing a challenging winter" I don't think I could sit through another eviction, debt or dodgy money storyline with them. It's been done to death. The Slaters have been turned into the Butchers with their constant money...
The Watcher - renewed for season 2
It has been announced that The Watcher is getting a second series on Netflix - This is great news, I hope Bobby Cannavale is coming back as Dean as it won't be the same without him. I enjoyed the first series, it was gripping. https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/ustv/a41897141/the-watcher-season-2-netflix/. https://ew.com/tv/the-watcher-season-2-renewed-netflix/. https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/drama/the-watcher-season-2-netflix-confirmed-newsupdate/. Posts: 16,443. Forum...
EastEnders boss teases aftermath of Mick's Christmas exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has teased the future of The Queen Vic, in the wake of Mick's explosive Christmas exit. Danny Dyer is leaving the show after nine years in his role as Mick, with his final scenes due to air over the festive season. Mick's partner...
EastEnders Episode Thread - 09/11/22 - Seeing Red
Evening everyone and welcome to tonight's EastEnders thread. Kheerat sees red as shocking revelations come to light. As Kheerat resorts to drastic measures to save Suki, will his efforts make any difference?. Meanwhile, Zack tells Sam that he won't help her. Sam's problem gets worse when Don proposes, but she...
