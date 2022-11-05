Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Cam Neely addresses Mitchell Miller situation: 'I'm extremely upset'
The Boston Bruins created a significant and unnecessary controversy over the weekend by signing Mitchell Miller on Friday only to part ways with the 20-year-old defenseman on Sunday. On Monday, Bruins president Cam Neely held a press conference to answer for the organization's original decision and abrupt about-face. "I'm extremely...
NBC Sports
Is that the Flyers ... wearing Cooperalls? 'It's part of us, let's own it'
VOORHEES, N.J. — A picture of Mark Howe rocking Cooperalls was the perfect sales pitch. When the Flyers' head equipment manager Rick Bronwell mentioned the old-school look to the team's senior vice president of marketing Mark Zarthar, he showed him a shot of the Hockey Hall of Famer. There...
NBC Sports
Marchand gives hilarious review of Bruins 'Pooh Bear' jerseys
Mark Brad Marchand down as a fan of the Boston Bruins' 2022-23 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys. The star winger debuted the new look with the B's during their Monday night game against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. During the matchup, Marchand shared his candid review of the white "Pooh Bear" jerseys.
NBC Sports
Why Montgomery deserves huge credit for Bruins' hot start to season
The Boston Bruins didn't make a ton of massive roster changes in the offseason. Sure, the bottom-six forward group being a bit different and David Krejci coming back after a year away from the NHL are definitely notable, but there was no seismic overhaul. In fact, many experts predicted the...
NBC Sports
'Backbone' Hart unavailable for Flyers against Blues
The Flyers were without their most important player Tuesday night. Carter Hart was unavailable because of an illness. Felix Sandstrom started in net as the Flyers beat the Blues, 5-1, at the Wells Fargo Center. "He was sick this morning, we sent him home right away," John Tortorella said about...
Suns update: Chris Paul (sore right heel) ruled out for Wednesday's game at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS – Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is ruled out for Wednesday's game at Minnesota (5-6) with a sore right heel that kept him out the second half of Monday's loss at Philadelphia (5-6). Paul scored two points in 14 minutes as he hurt his foot trying to get around a screen set...
