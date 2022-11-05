ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBC Sports

Cam Neely addresses Mitchell Miller situation: 'I'm extremely upset'

The Boston Bruins created a significant and unnecessary controversy over the weekend by signing Mitchell Miller on Friday only to part ways with the 20-year-old defenseman on Sunday. On Monday, Bruins president Cam Neely held a press conference to answer for the organization's original decision and abrupt about-face. "I'm extremely...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Marchand gives hilarious review of Bruins 'Pooh Bear' jerseys

Mark Brad Marchand down as a fan of the Boston Bruins' 2022-23 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys. The star winger debuted the new look with the B's during their Monday night game against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. During the matchup, Marchand shared his candid review of the white "Pooh Bear" jerseys.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Montgomery deserves huge credit for Bruins' hot start to season

The Boston Bruins didn't make a ton of massive roster changes in the offseason. Sure, the bottom-six forward group being a bit different and David Krejci coming back after a year away from the NHL are definitely notable, but there was no seismic overhaul. In fact, many experts predicted the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

'Backbone' Hart unavailable for Flyers against Blues

The Flyers were without their most important player Tuesday night. Carter Hart was unavailable because of an illness. Felix Sandstrom started in net as the Flyers beat the Blues, 5-1, at the Wells Fargo Center. "He was sick this morning, we sent him home right away," John Tortorella said about...
HOME, PA

