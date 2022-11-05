ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

KWQC

Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman killed in a crash in East Moline Monday. Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday for Amia S. L. Weathers, 22, of Moline. Rock Island County deputies responded around...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Arrest warrant in Nov. 1 Rock Island reckless homicide

On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, with bond set at $1 million (10% applies), according to a Monday release from Rock Island police.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police name suspect in fatal Rock Island hit-and-run crash

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have named a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier this month. According to a media release, police on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, for reckless homicide, two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury, and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday. Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police. Police said there was a verbal...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect had meth in his shoe, police allege

A 61-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he had meth in his shoe during a traffic stop. Carl Whitney, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, court records say. Shortly after 9...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting

A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning. Blue Grass police chief has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. The City of Sterling offering a new program just in...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects

GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Stronghurst woman dies in rollover crash

Stronghurst, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was killed in a rollover accident Sunday, November 4th. According to a news release, on Sunday at 7:41 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of 900 North Stronghurst for a report of a rollover accident involving one vehicle.
STRONGHURST, IL
rigov.org

Warrant Issued for Fatal Hit and Run Traffic Crash

On Monday, November 7, 2022, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, born December 5, 1988 of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide,. Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KBUR

Man arrested after authorities discover vehicle submerged in river

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Farmington man for DUI after a complaint of a car submerged in the Mississippi River. According to a news release, On Saturday, October 30th, at 3:54 AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Chadwick Man, Another Flown to a Rockford Hospital for Treatment

On Thursday November 3, shortly before 4:30 pm, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 78 and Golding Road. Deputies say 89-year-old Ivon Miller of Chadwick was traveling westbound on Golding Road. Miller came to the intersection and turned left onto Route 78. At the same time, 48-year-old Eric Miller of Milledgeville was heading north on Route 78. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
CHADWICK, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Six students injured in Peoria Co. crash, one driver cited

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school bus accident Monday morning on Rt. 116 and Quarry Road. Sheriff Chris Watkins and the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District say the crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Rt. 116...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Names released in Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting

Davenport — Saturday evening, The Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the officers involved in the Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting. The shooting took place on Sunday, October 30th following a pursuit. All six officers have cooperated and have interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

House fire in Muscatine deemed a ‘total loss’

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says. Updated: 14 hours ago. Blue Grass police chief has resumed his duties after being on paid...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Deputies: Woman dead, 2 injured after single-vehicle crash in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman is dead and two people are injured after a single-vehicle crash in East Moline Monday, deputies said. Rock Island County deputies responded to the crash at the 2600 block of 19th street at 9:30 a.m., according to a press release. Officials say the car was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and cause the vehicle to roll, ejecting one of the occupants.
EAST MOLINE, IL

