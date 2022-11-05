Multiple cows hit, killed on highway near Tremonton

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — An accident Saturday morning involving multiple vehicles and multiple cows on a northern Utah highway left some of the livestock animals dead and others injured.

The Tremonton Fire Department said several cows wandered onto State Route 13, where they were hit by at least three vehicles.

Photos from the scene showed at least seven cows dead by the side of the road, and officials said several others were injured.

None of the people in the vehicles were injured.