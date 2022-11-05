ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremonton, UT

Multiple cows hit, killed on highway near Tremonton

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9pKw_0j0AsN8W00

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — An accident Saturday morning involving multiple vehicles and multiple cows on a northern Utah highway left some of the livestock animals dead and others injured.

The Tremonton Fire Department said several cows wandered onto State Route 13, where they were hit by at least three vehicles.

Photos from the scene showed at least seven cows dead by the side of the road, and officials said several others were injured.

None of the people in the vehicles were injured.

Comments / 10

jane hanson
2d ago

How could they've hit these COWS without causing MAJOR DAMAGE to their vehicles??!! Doesn't make sense. Not complete story. 🤷

Reply
4
 

