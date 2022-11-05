ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma

It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
Clean sweep for Republicans in Oklahoma as conservatives coast to wins in Governor, Superintendent and Congressional races

Gov. Kevin Stitt won re-election on Tuesday, staving off a challenge from outgoing State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister as Republicans swept the most high-profile races in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Ryan Walters was elected as State Superintendent Tuesday night, defeating Oklahoma City teacher Jena Nelson. Walters is a political newcomer, who Stitt...
For the Oklahoma County Commission -- Davidson for District 3, Linzy for District 1

Times are difficult for Oklahoma County, the state of Oklahoma, the United States and the world. As good stewards for local government's tax-financed activities, The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses two fiscal conservatives for the Oklahoma County Commission. For Myles Davidson in Oklahoma County Commission District 3 Myles Davidson has been a first-rate county employee. Now, he wants to step up to the elective post of District 3 Commissioner, replacing the incumbent who is running for another county post. Davidson brings seriousness and professional demeanor to an important job. He has worked effectively as a trusted aide to both Brian Maughan...
Robust early voting totals in Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — More than 130,000 Oklahoma voters cast ballots during the four-day early voting period that ended on Saturday. Carter County saw a good turnout for in-person early voting, with more than 2,300 absentee ballots counted. “It's a big increase from previous years,” said Carter County Election...
Governor candidates make final push in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH – Both the Republican and Democrat candidates for Oklahoma governor made appearances in Tahlequah just days before the midterm election. The incumbent, Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, will face Democrat challenger and current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Nov. 8. On Nov. 4, Stitt attended...
Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican Gentner Drummond wins Oklahoma attorney general election

Republican Gentner Drummond won the Oklahoma attorney general election, defeating Libertarian Lynda Steele, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Drummond received 75.06 percent of votes cast, with Steele obtaining 24.94 percent with 1,452 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State...
You Decide 2022: Voters will select one of four paths for education in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will decide one of four paths for how education policy is shaped in Oklahoma for the next four years. While the State Superintendent for Public Instruction has power and duties over the State Department of Education, the office can be limited by the State Board of Education, a board made up of appointees from the governor.
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Lobbyist J.C. Watts outed as tool

Campaign Report: In planned November campaign surprises, former Oklahoma elected officials J.C. Watts and Gary Jones have come out supporting Joy Hofmeister (elected first R now running D) for Oklahoma Governor. This is how the Republican Party in Oklahoma has failed… from unquenchable greed and addiction to fading fame.
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma

Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
