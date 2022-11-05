Read full article on original website
Where learning is against the law: A secret school for Afghan girls
KABUL - On a quiet residential street, teenage girls with school bags swiftly entered a large green gate. They were dressed in traditional garb, their faces covered, and many were holding copies of the Quran, Islam's holy book. It was for their own protection. The house is a secret school...
In one Ukrainian village, occupation ended - and the feud began
SHEVCHENKIVKA, Ukraine - A month after Ukrainian troops liberated this picturesque village in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the once close-knit community of Shevchenkivka remains cleaved in two over allegations that some residents collaborated with the Russians. Neighbors have pointed fingers against neighbors, severing relationships spanning generations. Amid a toxic swirl...
Palestinians say 2 killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Two Palestinians were killed in separate encounters with Israeli security forces in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as tensions rise sharply in what has been the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2006. A 15-year-old Palestinian died early...
IDFA Bertha Fund Turns 25 With Support to Ukraine and Focus on Talent Development
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the IDFA Bertha Fund, which was originally created to support documentary filmmaking in developing countries, has seen a series of pivotal changes in both its budget and scope of financing in the last couple of years. Speaking to Variety, Bertha Fund managing director and IDFA deputy director Isabel Arrate Fernandez commented on the fund’s recent changes: “One of the big changes this year is that we were able to raise the contributions and the number of projects we select in a year. We started the year with the aim to support 25 projects through the...
Russia orders withdrawal from Kherson city, abandoning key regional capital
KYIV, Ukraine - Russia on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson and its immediate surroundings, redeploying its forces to the east bank of the Dnieper River, in what appeared to amount to another major setback for President Vladmir Putin's war in Ukraine. It...
