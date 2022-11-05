Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
how dusty baker became the oldest manager to ever win the world serieskandelHouston, TX
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
3 Phillies who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series was improbable. Next season should look different as they try to return to the series. The Philadelphia Phillies rode the perfect storm to get to the World Series in 2022. The club got hot at the right moment and went with it.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Two Women Brawl at Astros World Series Parade
Two women got into a vicious fight during the Astros World Series parade.
Astros to negotiate new contract with manager Dusty Baker, reports say
HOUSTON — With the offseason on the horizon, the Houston Astros will now turn their focus to manager Dusty Baker. The 73-year-old Baker finished the last year of his contract by winning the World Series after he couldn't reach a contract extension with the organization prior to the 2022 season.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
Report: Cubs, Astros Agreed on Contreras Deal at Trade Deadline Before Owner Disapproval
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros had agreed on a deadline deal that would've shipped Willson Contreras in exchange for José Urquidy.
Astros set Wednesday noontime news conference amid reports of Dusty Baker and James Click's return
The subject of Wednesday's event was not immediately disclosed, but many fans have been eager to find out if they'll get back two pieces of the championship team.
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
Astros' families celebrate their champions' title with birthdays, anniversaries and massive parade
How does one celebrate winning the World Series? Like a true champ - with princesses and tiaras.
Yardbarker
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Former Astros Shortstop Correa Opts Out of Contract With Twins
Shortstop Carlos Correa has just opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins.
