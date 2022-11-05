ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Hoosier Jack Tuttle Throws Touchdown to Tie Up Indiana-Penn State Game

By Haley Jordan
 4 days ago

Watch this replay of Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle throwing an 11-yard touchdown to tight end AJ Barner to even out the scoreboard 7-7 with the kick.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the first quarter of Indiana football's game versus No. 16 Penn State, quarterback Jack Tuttle threw an 11-yard pass to find tight end AJ Barner for the Hoosiers' first touchdown of the game and Tuttle's first of the season.

This is Tuttle's first start and appearance this season after Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak was originally chosen as QB1.

Tuttle recently announced he was entering the transfer portal but pledged his loyalty to the Hoosiers by saying he'd stick it out the remainder of the season.

Last year, Tuttle also got a chance to shut down Penn State when former starting quarterback Michael Penix. Jr. went down with a left shoulder injury.

Today, Tuttle demonstrated nice composure even after a low snap, looked right and then threw a low bullet to an open Barner who had to lean into the catch.

The Hoosier touchdown plus a Charles Campbell kick notched the score at seven ahead of the second quarter. So far, Tuttle has completed 7-of-8 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown well into the second quarter.

Using his legs, Tuttle also tallies seven carries for four yards. Watch the full play embedded in the tweet below:

Ahead of the Penn State game, Indiana sits with a 3-5 season record and 1-4 Big Ten record.

Up next, the Hoosiers will get back on the road for two consecutive weeks when they face No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan before heading back home to host rival Purdue at Memorial Stadium.

