Houston, TX

Astros First Baseman Yuli Gurriel Out for Rest of World Series, Add Lee

By Kade Kistner
 4 days ago

The Houston Astros have taken first baseman Yuli Gurriel from the roster following his knee injury in Game 5 and have added catcher Korey Lee.

The Houston Astros will be without their starting first baseman Yuli Gurriel following a knee injury he picked up in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. General manager James Click stated Gurriel suffered a right MCL strain.

He will be replaced on the roster with Korey Lee, the team's third catcher and one of their top prospects. Gurriel was slashing .316/.350/.368 through five games during the World Series.

This move allows catcher Christian Vázquez to fill the designated hitter role and potentially add more firepower to the Astros lineup.

With Gurriel removed from the roster, he is now ineligible to return for a potential Game 7, effectively ending his season. Gurriel will become a free agent for the first time since he signed with the Astros in 2016.

