Pasquotank Dems chair: 'Less than dozen' interested in Sterritt's seat

“Less than a dozen” Pasquotank County Democrats have expressed interest in being recommended to fill the vacancy on the county Board of Commissioners created by Commissioner Bill Sterritt’s death last week.

That’s according to Pasquotank Democratic Party Chairwoman Laurie Slutz, who will be overseeing the party’s process for recommending a county Democrat to fill the vacancy and complete the final two years of Sterritt’s term.

Sterritt, who was in the middle of a four-year term, died Friday, Oct. 26.

“We are very sorry that he’s gone and he’ll be missed by the community,” Slutz said Friday. “All our warm thoughts go to Dr. Sterritt’s family.”

Under state law, the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners has 60 days from the date of Sterritt’s death to fill the vacancy; otherwise the job falls to the Pasquotank Clerk of Superior Court.

But before they fill the vacancy, commissioners are required by state law to “consult” with the county executive committee “of the appropriate political party.” In the case of the Sterritt vacancy, that’s the Pasquotank Democratic Party, since Sterritt was a registered Democrat.

However, commissioners — or the Clerk of Court, if commissioners don’t meet the 60-day deadline — are not required to accept Pasquotank Democrats’ recommendation to fill the vacancy. They can either accept the party’s nominee or choose someone else. Given Sterritt held an at-large seat on the seven-member board, his successor could be a registered Democrat from any part of the county.

A county official said Friday the county hopes to have a nomination from the Democratic executive committee before commissioners’ Dec. 5 meeting. Commissioners currently have only one scheduled meeting in December and it’s on Dec. 5.

Slutz said Friday she plans to hold a meeting of the Democratic Party executive committee “this month” to recommend a county Democrat for the vacancy.

“All candidates (for the vacancy) will be allowed to answer questions from the committee before it votes on a nominee,” she said. “The nomination will then go to commissioners and they can say ‘yea’ or ‘nay.’”

Slutz, a former first chair of the party who recently took over as chair following the resignation of David Boone, declined to say when the meeting will be held, other than “this month.” She also said the meeting would not be open to the public.

Slutz also declined to release the names of “less than a dozen” Democrats who she said have expressed interest in the vacancy, saying she didn’t “think it was appropriate” to do so.

“You’ll know who the winner is” when commissioners receive the party’s recommendation, she said. Slutz also noted candidates not recommended for the vacancy are free to say they sought to be nominated.

Slutz indicated she was basing her decisions on “state statutes” and the North Carolina Democratic Party’s Plan of Organization. But she said she would take both matters — opening the executive meeting to the public and releasing the names of candidates for the vacancy — to the Pasquotank executive committee and the N.C. Democratic Party “and see what they say.”

State law appears to be silent on both issues. General Statute 153A-27, which covers vacancies on boards of commissioners, says only the following about a political party executive committee’s role in the process of filling a vacancy: “The board of commissioners or the clerk of superior court, as the case may be, shall consult the county executive committee of the appropriate political party before filling a vacancy, but neither the board nor the clerk of the superior court is bound by the committee’s recommendation.”

Mike Cox, Pasquotank County’s attorney, said Saturday he wasn’t aware of anything in state law detailing how a political party executive committee goes about filling a board of commissioners vacancy other than what’s outlined in G.S. 153A-27.

The N.C. Democratic Party’s Plan of Organization, as of January of this year, also don’t appear to specifically address either issue. If anything, the party’s rules appear to encourage openness.

Rule 0.01 “Open Party” states, for example, the following: “Except as provided specifically within the Plan of Organization, all public meetings of the North Carolina Democratic Party at the precinct, county, district and state levels shall be open to all registered Democrats inclusive of race, sex, color, creed, national origin, religion, ethnic identity, sexual orientation, gender identity, economic status, philosophical persuasion or disability.”

The rule continues: “A meeting may be held in closed executive session to discuss litigation, potential litigation, or other legal issues when legal counsel is present. However final actions resulting from such meeting shall be considered in open session.”

Party Rule 0.05, “Publicize Meetings,” also appears to encourage party meetings be held in public. “The time and place of all meetings of the North Carolina Democratic Party at all levels shall be publicized fully and in such a manner as to assure timely notice to all interested persons,” it states. “Such meetings must be held in places accessible to all party members and large enough to accommodate all interested persons.”

And Party Rule 0.07, “Notice of Selection of Party Officials,” while not specifically addressing the filling of county commissioner vacancies, still appears to recommend transparency.

“The North Carolina Democratic Party shall publicize fully and in such a manner as to assure notice to all interested parties a full description of the legal and practical procedures of selection of Democratic Party officers and representatives on all levels,” it states. “Publication of these procedures should be done in such fashion that all prospective and current members of the Democratic Party will be fully and adequately informed of the pertinent procedures in time to participate in each selection procedure at all levels of the Democratic Party organization.”

An email sent to the N.C. Democratic Party Saturday asking whether party executive committee meetings held to consider nominees for public office can be open to the public, and other issues wasn’t immediately returned.

This will be the sixth time in the past three decades that the Pasquotank Democratic Executive Committee has been called on to recommend a nominee for a commissioner vacancy. The panel recommended former Sheriff Davis Sawyer to fill the vacancy created by Bill Owens’ election to the state Legislature in 1994; Una Green to replace Zee Lamb when he resigned to take a job with the State Board of Elections in the mid-1990s; Cecil Perry to replace W.C. Witherspoon following Witherspoon’s death in the early 2000s; Charles Jordan to replace Jimmie Harris in the early 2010s; and Jordan again when Betty Parker was elected Elizabeth City mayor in 2017.

The Pasquotank Republican Party Executive Committee has recommended one nominee to fill a vacancy on the board of commissioners in the same time period. Jonathan Meads was the panel’s nominee in early 2021 to replace his father, Frankie Meads, who died in office.