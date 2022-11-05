ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
ESPN

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotnewhiphop.com

Isiah Thomas Has More Smoke For Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have been beefing with one another since the late 80s. Of course, Thomas played for the Bad Boy Pistons, while MJ played for the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons bested Jordan for the first portion of his career, however, the Bulls eventually took over. The Dream...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes wild as Paul George, Clippers halt Cavs’ win streak with miracle comeback

The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"

The Los Angeles Lakers season is going from bad to worse as they fell to 2-8 with another loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz today. While Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis both had strong performances, the Lakers' defense was absolutely pathetic as the Jazz won the game 139-116. LeBron James didn't play this game on the second night of a back-to-back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James out vs. Jazz with left foot soreness

The Lakers will be without LeBron James for the first time this season on Monday against the Jazz due to left foot soreness. LeBron will be one of multiple Lakers out in Utah with both Lonnie Walker IV and Patrick Beverley will be out with non-COVID illnesses. Beverley also missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Is Anthony Davis too focused on efficiency on offense?

For years, I’ve wondered what it would be like if Anthony Davis just focused on the shots that would make him most efficient. How good could he be if he ditched those mid-post isolation fadeaways to instead make a living only in and around the paint? What if he used his giant frame and incredible athleticism to stuff entire defensive units into the rim?

