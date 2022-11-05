Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
New VH1 Christmas Movie Featuring Big Names From NJ & NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Queens affordable apartments as low as $665 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
At 75, Bronx man runs his 43rd NYC MarathonWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
njarts.net
Two one-act plays by Alice Childress add up to a powerful experience at Shakespeare Theatre
Two one-act plays by Alice Childress, “Florence” (1949) and “Mojo” (1970), are currently being presented together by the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey at Drew University in Madison, with direction by Lindsay Smiling. Though they complement each other well, they have some major differences — due partially, I’m sure, to the different eras in which they were written, but also due to the different ways in which Childress tells her stories.
njarts.net
Black Violin will kick off Give Thanks Tour at Union County Performing Arts Center
Black Violin, which released a holiday album titled Give Thanks in 2020, will start its second annual holiday-season Give Thanks Tour at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, Nov. 10. “It’s holiday tour but we’re definitely gonna play other songs that we would normally play on other tours;...
njarts.net
David Sancious schedules show at The Vogel in Red Bank
Original E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious will perform at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, Jan. 6. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Visit ticketmaster.com. Drummer Will Calhoun, best known as a member of the band Living Colour,...
njarts.net
Twelve reasons not to miss this weekend’s Art Fair 14C in Jersey City
In 2019 and 2020, the Art Fair 14C was held at the Hyatt on the Jersey City waterfront. By 2021, it had grown large enough to justify a move to the mammoth Glass Gallery at MANA Contemporary. In 2022, it has continued to expand. This weekend, the state’s biggest art event opens in one of Hudson County’s biggest structures: the Jersey City Armory at 678 Montgomery St.
njarts.net
Cirque du Soleil to present ‘Corteo’ at Prudential Center in Newark
Cirque du Soleil will present its “Corteo” show at the Prudential Center in Newark, June 15-18. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., with pre-sales for Cirque Club members already begun; visit ticketmaster.com. According to a press release, “Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is...
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
Michigan Daily
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America
New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
News 12
America's largest chocolate festival is coming to New Jersey
If you've got a sweet tooth for chocolate, you're going to want to be in Edison on Nov. 13. That's when the Chocolate Expo will make its way to the New Jersey Expo Center, complete with music, magic and celebrity chefs. And, of course, lots of chocolate treats. The event...
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
The Happiest Place On Earth Is Coming To Trenton, NJ
This is always one of the biggest events in the area, especially for Disney fans!. The Cure Insurence Arena in Trenton is home to so many different events like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, Hot Wheels monster truck show, Jojo Siwa even came and performed. Now, a staple to...
My fondest NJ memories of the Windmill, as new owners take over
Saturday night I sat at dinner with a few friends, discussing the restaurants that we thought were best in New Jersey. Sushi spots, pizza, places, ethnic foods, etc. But when it came to hotdogs, everyone agreed on one spot. The Windmill. I was so surprised because I was in a...
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
Celebrities Head to the NYC Marathon for Fun and Charity
The annual New York City Marathon, which saw more than 50,000 runners begin in Staten Island and run 26.2 miles to the Central Park finish line, took place on Sunday, Nov. 6. Many celebrities and public figures come out each year to run alongside the other runners, often raising money for a charity or cause that's important to them, and this year was no different.
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
