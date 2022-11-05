ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

njarts.net

Two one-act plays by Alice Childress add up to a powerful experience at Shakespeare Theatre

Two one-act plays by Alice Childress, “Florence” (1949) and “Mojo” (1970), are currently being presented together by the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey at Drew University in Madison, with direction by Lindsay Smiling. Though they complement each other well, they have some major differences — due partially, I’m sure, to the different eras in which they were written, but also due to the different ways in which Childress tells her stories.
MADISON, NJ
njarts.net

David Sancious schedules show at The Vogel in Red Bank

Original E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious will perform at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, Jan. 6. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Visit ticketmaster.com. Drummer Will Calhoun, best known as a member of the band Living Colour,...
RED BANK, NJ
njarts.net

Twelve reasons not to miss this weekend’s Art Fair 14C in Jersey City

In 2019 and 2020, the Art Fair 14C was held at the Hyatt on the Jersey City waterfront. By 2021, it had grown large enough to justify a move to the mammoth Glass Gallery at MANA Contemporary. In 2022, it has continued to expand. This weekend, the state’s biggest art event opens in one of Hudson County’s biggest structures: the Jersey City Armory at 678 Montgomery St.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njarts.net

Cirque du Soleil to present ‘Corteo’ at Prudential Center in Newark

Cirque du Soleil will present its “Corteo” show at the Prudential Center in Newark, June 15-18. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., with pre-sales for Cirque Club members already begun; visit ticketmaster.com. According to a press release, “Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
NEWARK, NJ
Michigan Daily

Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club

Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America

New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
News 12

America's largest chocolate festival is coming to New Jersey

If you've got a sweet tooth for chocolate, you're going to want to be in Edison on Nov. 13. That's when the Chocolate Expo will make its way to the New Jersey Expo Center, complete with music, magic and celebrity chefs. And, of course, lots of chocolate treats. The event...
EDISON, NJ
94.5 PST

The Happiest Place On Earth Is Coming To Trenton, NJ

This is always one of the biggest events in the area, especially for Disney fans!. The Cure Insurence Arena in Trenton is home to so many different events like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, Hot Wheels monster truck show, Jojo Siwa even came and performed. Now, a staple to...
TRENTON, NJ
Secret NYC

Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown

Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Celebrities Head to the NYC Marathon for Fun and Charity

The annual New York City Marathon, which saw more than 50,000 runners begin in Staten Island and run 26.2 miles to the Central Park finish line, took place on Sunday, Nov. 6. Many celebrities and public figures come out each year to run alongside the other runners, often raising money for a charity or cause that's important to them, and this year was no different.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

