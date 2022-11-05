PEORIA (25 News Now) - A partly cloudy and slightly warmer Election Day is on tap, with highs in the low 60s across central Illinois. Southeasterly winds will be breezy at times. Further warming is forecast for the next few days, with highs near 70° Wednesday and then into the low to mid 70s for Thursday. The record high temperature for Thursday is 74° (2020) and it appears that Peoria will flirt with that record during the afternoon hours.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO