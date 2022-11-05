Read full article on original website
Near-record warmth, then crashing temperatures
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Expect a huge swing in our temperatures later this week, going from the 70s to the 40s in just one day. Most of our 10 Day Forecast will be very cold for this time of year with highs in the 30s. We may even have a couple of chances for flurries or light snow.
25newsnow.com
Tracking big temperature swings over the coming days
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A partly cloudy and slightly warmer Election Day is on tap, with highs in the low 60s across central Illinois. Southeasterly winds will be breezy at times. Further warming is forecast for the next few days, with highs near 70° Wednesday and then into the low to mid 70s for Thursday. The record high temperature for Thursday is 74° (2020) and it appears that Peoria will flirt with that record during the afternoon hours.
Herald & Review
Central Illinois to view Election Day lunar eclipse
BLOOMINGTON — Early Tuesday morning before all the votes are cast, amateur astronomers have the chance to spot a full moon and total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. "All sorts of things happen," said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, noting this is the first time she...
wcbu.org
As food carts vanish, Peoria weighs opening up downtown to more food trucks
After no street food carts took up the City of Peoria's offer for a fee-free application this year, the council is considering loosening the restrictions on food trucks downtown. Some downtown businesses are less than excited about the prospect. Lunchtime on the block surrounding the Peoria County Courthouse is a...
25newsnow.com
Crash closes major East Peoria intersection
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Civic Center sees one of its biggest weekends since early 2020
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over 22,000 guests walked through the Peoria Civic Center last weekend. The Civic Center says Comedian Bill Burr broke the venue’s record for the highest-grossing comedy show during his performance Saturday night, according to a release. A packed crowd also descended on the Civic...
25newsnow.com
Average price of gas on the rise around Peoria, nation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - GasBuddy says the average price of gas around Peoria is up 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week - now averaging $4.28 per gallon. GasBuddy’s 148-station survey shows prices in the River City at 2.1 cents per gallon lower than last month and 72.7 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.
wcbu.org
Here's a closer look at the planning underway to revitalize downtown Pekin
The city of Pekin is developing a plan to revitalize its downtown business district along Court Street. It's an effort years in the making. Earlier this year, the city hired on Reader Area Development, Inc. to begin formulating a vision of what downtown Pekin could be. Erik Reader is the...
25newsnow.com
2022 Festival of Lights Queen crowned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new Festival of Lights Queen was just crowned Sunday. Magge Cowen walked away with the crown, sash and scepter. This was the 35th year for the competition in which the contestants, from East Peoria, are judged on their poise, personality, appearance and composure as they answer a series of onstage questions.
1470 WMBD
Big weekend for Peoria Civic Center, with more to come
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center is making quite the comeback. The Civic Center Tuesday confirmed what they projected during a period where eighteen events were being hosted in 12 days at the downtown venue. More than 22,000 people attended events at the Civic Center over the weekend,...
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
Keith Urban Makes One Illinois Boy’s Dreams Come True [WATCH]
If you ever get the pleasure of meeting Keith Urban, I guarantee you will be blown away by how genuinely kind he is, and last week a special 6-year-old Illinois boy got to find this out for himself. Peoria Boy's Special Moment With Keith Urban. As a HUGE Keith Urban...
25newsnow.com
Why one Peoria hotel might be changing guests’ reservations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some visitors trying to get a hotel room in downtown Peoria may noticed reservations are getting changed at a specific hotel, which has been mostly dark since the pandemic. But that may also be changing soon. Members of a large group attending a wedding called...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Rivermen help CityLink Stuff-the-Bus
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you visited the grocery store on Lindbergh Drive Sunday, you would have seen the Peoria Riverman and the President’s Cup trophy. The men were helping CityLink with their annual Stuff-The-Bus food drive. Shoppers were able to buy food items most needed this holiday,...
25newsnow.com
18-year-old still missing while visiting family in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A freshman University of Illinois student from Peoria last seen Friday is still missing. 18-year-old Deven Lane was last seen with his mother at the Chick-Fil-A on North Sterling Friday night. His mother said he was emotional and ran into the woods - later trying...
1470 WMBD
‘Jaws of Life’ used in downtown crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A crash in downtown Peoria Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. Peoria Fire was called to the intersection of Spalding and Jefferson around 7 a.m., for a serious accident involving three vehicles. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says crews had to use the ‘Jaws...
25newsnow.com
Two hospitalized after morning crash in Downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries Tuesday morning after a three-vehicle crash in downtown Peoria. In a statement, Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were returning from a previous call around 7 AM, when they came across an accident at Spalding and Jefferson.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
