‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Volusia County 15-year-old threatened mass shooting online, deputies say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 15-year-old Port Orange boy was arrested Wednesday after making online threats to become the next mass shooter, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a press release that they, along with the Port Orange Police Department, were made aware of...
Report: Police, lifeguard take down woman accused of painting Swastika on Jacksonville Beach bar
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly-released police gives further details on the arrest of a woman who allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mango's Beach Bar (also known as Mango's 2.0) on Friday morning. A video witnesses shared with First Coast News showed the woman being tackled...
World of Beer cook tries to pass herself off as her daughter during traffic stop
A World of Beer cook attempted to pass herself off as her daughter during a traffic stop. Conlonda Shanise Riley, 43, of Leesburg, was driving a gold GMC pickup at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in Fruitland Park when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Florida man hit traffic control worker with Porsche during argument, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested last Thursday after deputies said he allegedly hit a traffic control worker with his Porsche after arguing with him about driving near road work equipment.
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
'Next thing I know I was laying on the floor': Florida gas station employee says she was attacked by customers
Holly Hill police are looking for two women caught on camera attacking a gas station employee in Holly Hill. FOX 35 News spoke with the victim, 56-year-old Robyn Shannon. Shannon said it all started after she got the customer’s order wrong. She admitted she was talking back but didn’t think things would turn physical.
Sheriff’s Office and FDLE Investigating Alleged Homicide on Clermont Ct. in Palm Coast
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating a violent death on Clermont Court in Palm Coast. The incident took place between 3 and 4 this morning, involving a family that lives at 34 Clermont Ct. The house is owned by Darwin Larry Ingram, 85, a retired Treasury Department employee whose wife died in March 2021, and who was living with a son and grandson, Clint and Luke Ingram. He’d lived at the property since 2003. The grandson is believed to have mental health issues.
FCSO and FDLE investigating a death in Palm Coast
Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’
A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”. Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.
Ormond Beach family faces Nicole after Hurricane Ian flooded their home
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – One Ormond Beach family is living in an RV after Hurricane Ian destroyed the inside of their home. The past few weeks, they have been making repairs and buying new appliances. [TRENDING: What is a subtropical storm? | Lunar eclipse coming soon | Become a...
Rough surf from Nicole collapses Beach Safety Office in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A Beach Safety Office in Daytona Beach Shores collapsed early Wednesday as rough surf and high waves caused by Tropical Storm Nicole pounded the beachside building. The office building, located at the Dunlawton Beach Access, was leaning into the surf, with video showing the...
WATCH: Gas Station Customers Knock Out Worker Over Wrong Food Order
The victim admits to arguing with the suspects 'mouthy' but didn't expect the situation to get physical.
Impatient Florida Man Runs Into “Flagman” Working On The Roads
A 76-year-old Florida man was arrested after becoming impatient and driving into a road worker in his Porsche. According to FlaglerLive, Donald Steimle, 76, had an “encounter” with a flagman names Isaiah in Palm Coast on Thursday. The outlet said that a road crew, paving
Palm Coast sandbag location opens at Indian Trails Sports Complex
Palm Coast is making sandbags available for residents from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Indian Trails Sports Complex at 5455 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Palm Coast sand stations are self-serve, and residents should bring a shovel and be prepared to fill the bags. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.
Villager’s son sentenced to jail time after attempting to flee deputies
A Villager’s son has been sentenced to jail time after attempting to flee from law enforcement after a traffic stop at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was sentenced last week to 39 days in jail after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of resisting arrest. He has been lodged at the Sumter County Detention Center since his arrest Sept. 15 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Miller is an out-of-state fugitive and wanted in Pennsylvania. He will likely be transported back to the Keystone State.
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in an active threat training course in order to gain earlier access to critical victims
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in a training course for active threats and shooters hosted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3. The FCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team lead the training and used the Halloween haunted house setup at Fire Station 21 for the training exercise, according to a press release from Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick J. Juliano. Members of Palm Coast Fire Department trained how to safely enter an area with an active threat situation while wearing ballistics gear, as well as practiced packing injuries.
Lady Lake man serving jail time after DUI arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages
A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to jail time after a driving under the influence arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages. Michael Alan Sensabaugh, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, placed on probation for one year and will lose his driver’s license for five years. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Palm Coast sandbag location opens; hurricane watch issued for Flagler County
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for Flagler County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches. Palm Coast is making sandbags available for residents. Sandbags are available for residents at the Indian Trails Sports Complex beginning from11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Indian Trails Sports Complex...
Deputies reportedly keeping eye on fearful neighborhood in The Villages
Law enforcement officials are reportedly keeping an eye on a recent arrestee in The Villages. Supervisor Mark Hayes provided an update Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board meeting on the ongoing problems with Ashleigh Villas resident Brian Kissinger, who has had his neighborhood on edge. Kissinger entered a...
Dine & Dish with Jamie ~ Dinner Review: Oceanside Beach Bar & Grill
Since I’m living in Hammock Beach during the week while I’m teaching theater at Matanzas High School, I decided to review the restaurants along Highway A1A here in Flagler County. Tonight I had dinner at Oceanside, which features a beautiful rooftop deck that is probably the most characteristic...
