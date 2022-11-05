Read full article on original website
‘I was 100% wrong’: Lakers star LeBron James gets apology from 4-time champ who picked Carmelo Anthony over him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be one of the most popular athletes who ever graced our lifetime, but there’s also no denying that he has his fair share of haters as well. The naysayers have followed him throughout his career, and at this point, King James has just gotten used to it.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson looks 100% healthy after his violent attempt to destroy Myles Turner
The biggest question mark surrounding Zion Williamson has always been his health. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar looks perfectly fine at the moment. He proved just that on Monday night after attempting to destroy Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner on a dunk attempt that should send shock waves across the NBA.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
‘We have to help him’: Steve Kerr opens up on James Wiseman’s status with struggling Warriors
Steve Kerr peeled back the curtain on Sunday, just over 24 hours before the struggling Golden State Warriors take the floor at Chase Center following a winless five-game road trip. Breaking their stunning early-season losing streak is obviously of greatest importance when the Warriors face the Sacramento Kings. But Monday’s...
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan
After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe
The Golden State Warriors ended a five-game losing streak on Monday night, escaping Chase Center with a much-needed 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Anyone expecting the defending champions to re-stake their claim among the league’s elite back home in the Bay Area, though, no doubt remains somewhat disappointed. The Warriors trailed by 12 at […] The post ‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Stephen Curry achieves new insane 3-point record no one has ever done before
Stephen Curry is the 3-point King of the NBA. In case people have forgotten about that amid the Golden State Warriors’ recent slump, Chef Curry used the Sacramento Kings to remind everyone of how good of a shooter he is. Curry exploded for 47 points in their come-from-behind win...
‘You shut up!’: Warriors star Draymond Green’s intense confrontation with courtside fan goes completely viral
The season hasn’t exactly started out as planned for the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as they stare down a 3-7 record to start their title defense. Understandably, there have been more than a few intense moments during this horrible run.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM
Kyrie Irving’s two-year odyssey with the Brooklyn Nets has people in and out of the NBA wondering what his future in the league could look like this season and beyond. The 30-year-old all-star can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight, with his latest controversy moving him closer to the exit door. Whether it is […] The post Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
‘Our dignity is not for sale’: Stephen Jackson defends Kyrie Irving amid suspension
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is currently suspended after showing support for an antisemitic film on social media. He needs to complete six steps in order to even return to the team and it’s frankly unknown if Kyrie will do so. While there haven’t been a lot of people...
What does Kyrie Irving’s Nets future look like after meeting with Adam Silver amid suspension?
Kyrie Irving and Adam Silver met Tuesday amid the guard’s suspension by the Brooklyn Nets. NBA insider Shams Charania called the meeting “productive and understanding” for both sides, “paving the way” for Irving to work through the steps of a potential return. Brooklyn issued a...
Jazz are 8-3 after Lakers, Clippers wins and NBA Twitter is still in disbelief
The Utah Jazz just keep surprising the whole basketball world. While everybody thought that their hot start isn’t going to last, here they are 11 games into the season and still one of the top teams in the Western Conference at 8-3. Even more shocking, they just beat the two LA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, in back-to-back games.
‘You can feel it’: Doc Rivers’ strong take on Sixers hitting a ‘turning point’
CAMDEN, NJ – The Philadelphia 76ers are fresh off of a huge win over the Phoenix Suns. They now have a record of 5-6 after handling a (hobbled) Suns squad without James Harden. Doc Rivers finding ways to win without Harden will be extremely important as the Sixers’ floor general misses a month due to a foot injury.
Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee
The Philadelphia 76ers came up with a much-needed win on Monday night against a formidable Phoenix Suns side. However, it has now been announced that superstar big man Joel Embiid has been punished for an unsportsmanlike foul committed on Damion Lee. Embiid was whistled for a foul on Lee in the third quarter of Monday’s […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Detroit Pistons (3-8) take on the Boston Celtics (7-3) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Celtics prediction and pick. Detroit is just 3-8 this season following their nine-point win over Oklahoma City on Monday. They’ve faired slightly...
3 reasons Jazz fans must give up on Victor Wembanyama tanking dreams after shocking start to season
A dozen games do not define a season – but don’t tell that to Utah Jazz fans. Through 12 games in the 2022-23 campaign, their team has messed around enough to now find themselves at the very top of the Western Conference standings. The team that looked the readiest to tank for Victor Wembanyama suddenly finds itself on the opposite end of the spectrum with the best record in the West.
The biggest early problem Clippers must fix in 2022-23 season
The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2022-23 season with high hopes especially with the team set to welcome franchise cornerstone Kawhi Leonard back from the ACL injury he suffered during the 2021 postseason. However, Leonard has only suited up in two games (coming off the bench both times) due to persistent knee stiffness, and the Clippers just haven’t found their rhythm in the early goings as a result.
DeMarcus Cousins hints at openness to Kings reunion
The Sacramento Kings have become the face of futility in the NBA, as they have the longest standing playoff drought in the league running at 16 years now. Considering how they are just 3-6 to start the 2022-23 season, it doesn’t seem likely they will be snapping that streak this season. But it sounds like they may have an old friend in DeMarcus Cousins who wants to help them end that streak.
