Milwaukee, WI

Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan

After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
ClutchPoints

‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe

The Golden State Warriors ended a five-game losing streak on Monday night, escaping Chase Center with a much-needed 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Anyone expecting the defending champions to re-stake their claim among the league’s elite back home in the Bay Area, though, no doubt remains somewhat disappointed. The Warriors trailed by 12 at […] The post ‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM

Kyrie Irving’s two-year odyssey with the Brooklyn Nets has people in and out of the NBA wondering what his future in the league could look like this season and beyond. The 30-year-old all-star can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight, with his latest controversy moving him closer to the exit door. Whether it is […] The post Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee

The Philadelphia 76ers came up with a much-needed win on Monday night against a formidable Phoenix Suns side. However, it has now been announced that superstar big man Joel Embiid has been punished for an unsportsmanlike foul committed on Damion Lee. Embiid was whistled for a foul on Lee in the third quarter of Monday’s […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Jazz fans must give up on Victor Wembanyama tanking dreams after shocking start to season

A dozen games do not define a season – but don’t tell that to Utah Jazz fans. Through 12 games in the 2022-23 campaign, their team has messed around enough to now find themselves at the very top of the Western Conference standings. The team that looked the readiest to tank for Victor Wembanyama suddenly finds itself on the opposite end of the spectrum with the best record in the West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

The biggest early problem Clippers must fix in 2022-23 season

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2022-23 season with high hopes especially with the team set to welcome franchise cornerstone Kawhi Leonard back from the ACL injury he suffered during the 2021 postseason. However, Leonard has only suited up in two games (coming off the bench both times) due to persistent knee stiffness, and the Clippers just haven’t found their rhythm in the early goings as a result.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins hints at openness to Kings reunion

The Sacramento Kings have become the face of futility in the NBA, as they have the longest standing playoff drought in the league running at 16 years now. Considering how they are just 3-6 to start the 2022-23 season, it doesn’t seem likely they will be snapping that streak this season. But it sounds like they may have an old friend in DeMarcus Cousins who wants to help them end that streak.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

