Light rain continuing Wednesday morning as SoCal storm tapers off
The storm is weakening Tuesday night but Southern California will see some light rain continue Wednesday morning.
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
NBC Palm Springs Weather WARNING Tuesday, November 8
A Flash Flood Warning (until 3:45p) has just been posted for the High Desert and includes Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Hwy-62 in Southern San Bernardino County. There have been reports of flooded roads.
Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued
A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
First Alert Weather Alert: through Wednesday morning as rain disrupts travel
A Pacific storm system is moving through Southern California, bringing widespread rain and mountain snow. Expect higher rainfall totals in the Western Coachella Valley accompanied by gusty winds. RAIN A Flood Watch will remain in effect for areas west of the desert, including the Apple and El Dorado fire burn scars, through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. The post First Alert Weather Alert: through Wednesday morning as rain disrupts travel appeared first on KESQ.
Rain drenches Southern California for 2nd day; flash flood warning in effect in L.A. County
Heavy rainfall throughout Southern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders as well as flash flood warnings Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” an emergency alert read. “Do not attempt to travel unless you […]
Storm to hit San Diego County with widespread rain, gusty winds
Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night.
Evacuations ordered as storm brings rain, snow to Southland
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California today, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Evacuation orders issued for burn scar areas in LA, Orange counties ahead of possible flash flooding
Southern California is expecting a few days of wet weather, but the storm could mean problems for burn areas in mountain communities that have seen flash flooding and mudflows before.
Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal
A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
Significant storm to bring 3 days of rain, snow to Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Get your umbrellas and rain boots ready. The most significant rain since December of last year will impact Southern California starting Monday as a storm moves into the region, bringing not only rain but mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. FOX 11 meteorologist...
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Mild conditions continue as active weather pattern approaches
Conditions have remained calm and mild this weekend. Temperatures have warmed slightly as they hover in the mid to upper 70s which is about 5° below our seasonal average. Perfect weather to attend our local Pride events!. Big changes arrive by Monday as a Pacific storm system, including an...
Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow
LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Storm lingers over Southern California; rain expected through Wednesday
Southern Californians are bracing for a second day of rain as a strong Pacific storm drenches the region. Forecasters said to prepare for a total of three days of precipitation with showers arriving Monday and continuing until Wednesday morning. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coast and […]
Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community
Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 12:59PM PST until November 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. above 5500 feet, 4 to 8 inches from 6500 to 7500 feet, and 2 to. 3 feet on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. There will also be areas of dense fog with sharply...
Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 5th
Forecast calling for much needed rain! The post Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 5th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tranquil Weather Today With Pacific Storm Expected Sunday Night
Scattered clouds continued to stream across San Diego County this morning, with tranquil weather on tap for today, but a storm. system could bring widespread precipitation starting Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Another chilly morning occurred Saturday with lows bottoming out nearly 10 degrees below seasonal norms for early...
