Send us your photos from the recent storms hitting the Inland Northwest

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night saw a heavy windstorm hit the Inland Northwest. We are expected to see even more storm-like activity on Saturday.

As a result of the windstorm, many people saw damage to their homes, business and streets in the region.

Did you see any of this damage? Send us your photos from the recent storms hitting the Inland Northwest. We might even put you on air.

eastidahonews.com

Winter storm moving into eastern Idaho Sunday night through Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm is moving through eastern Idaho starting Sunday night through Wednesday. On Sunday night and through Monday, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected along the Montana/Idaho border. Between three to five inches of snow is predicted at higher elevations in Fremont, Clark, Butte and Custer counties. The snow could get as high as eight inches in the mountain passes.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Post Register

Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

School closures and delays for Monday, Nov. 7

With a Winter Storm Warning hitting Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Monday. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 5:30 a.m. Here are the schools affected on Monday, Nov. 7:. Pateros School District - No School. Brewster SD | No...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
EVERETT, WA
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Damages caused by winter storm may qualify for property tax relief

Washington and Idaho residents who suffered losses in Friday night’s windstorm may be eligible for a property tax relief. According to Bela Kovacs, one of the candidates for Kootenai County Assessor, Idahoans may apply for property tax reduction if proof of damage and paperwork is filed with their County Assessor.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions

OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan. “When fires break...
WASHINGTON STATE
livingsnoqualmie.com

Washington State Patrol I-90 Fatality Collision Statement

On November 5th at approximately 530 pm on westbound I90, an accident caused two car fires and unfortunately killed one motorist. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), vehicle one, a 2019 Chevy Corvette, was traveling at a high rate of speed in lane 3 when it approached a slower-moving vehicle.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
SPOKANE, WA
103.5 KISSFM

Little Loses Vote In Idaho In Landslide

It's election day in Idaho, and per usual, everyone is going crazy on social media:. You can't avoid it. One thing you may have avoided, however, is the result one of Idaho's most important decisions. If you've watched any news lately, they've been claiming that little had a lead going...
IDAHO STATE
Community Policy