SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night saw a heavy windstorm hit the Inland Northwest. We are expected to see even more storm-like activity on Saturday.

As a result of the windstorm, many people saw damage to their homes, business and streets in the region.

Did you see any of this damage? Send us your photos from the recent storms hitting the Inland Northwest. We might even put you on air.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.