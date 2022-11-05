Tudor Dixon spent upwards of $5,000 on luxury clothes with campaign funds, complaint alleges

LANSING, Mich. — A new complaint filed by the Michigan Democratic Party alleges Tudor Dixon spent more than $5,000 on luxury clothing in August, a move state Democrats say is against campaign finance laws.

“Any personal use of funds, you know, to pay for clothing, to pay for a vacation, to pay for things like that, anything that's personal is strictly forbidden," said Mark Brewer, a lawyer and former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

In the complaint, the Michigan Democratic Party alleges that Dixon’s campaign had a staffer purchase this dress for nearly $2,000 along with other clothing and bags from Neiman Marcus and then used campaign funds to reimburse that staffer.

“Clothes is the common place that candidates mess up," said Jeff Timmer, a senior advisor to the Lincoln Project. Timmer also served as the executive director of the Michigan Republican Party from 2005-2009.

"And it's not that this is something, she shouldn't do it. It's illegal," Timmer said. "We're talking sums that carry tax consequences once you start dealing with several thousand dollars.”

The complaint also alleges that Dixon used this red dress for an appearance on Fox News and a fundraiser in Connecticut.

In response, the campaign did not directly address the complaints but wrote,

“Gretchen Whitmer has been forced to disgorge over $3 million in illegal campaign contributions so it is no surprise her radical cronies are now dishonestly attacking Tudor for her campaign expenses. The complainant, Ms. Barnes has already had a complaint filed against her for a previous false complaint filing and here the Dixon campaign has fully complied with the law. The only people who could believe the conclusory allegations here probably also believe Whitmer’s lie that she only closed schools for 3 months in Michigan. Just imagine if the Democrats put this much effort into teaching our kids how to read.”

Dixon Campaign

“I mean, look, if somebody is going to misuse campaign funds for personal benefit and get away with it, what's to stop them from doing the same thing when they get into office and they have access to taxpayer funds?" Brewer said.

Brewer tells FOX 47, that this late in the game any movement from the Bureau of Elections regarding this official complaint will probably happen well after Election Day.

