Snoop Dogg Biopic On The Way Via Universal Pictures
Snoop Dogg is getting his own biopic detailing his rise to stardom. Universal Pictures announced that it would be spearheading the West Coast legend’s life story with direction from Menace II Society’s Allen Hughes, Variety reports. Per outlet, the film will include the 51-year-old’s extensive discography and serve as the first production from his newly introduced Death Row Pictures effort. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Signs Overall Deal With WMESnoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes DailySnoop Dogg And T-Pain To Headline 'HOLIDAZE Of BLAZE' Tour “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted...
Shenae Grimes-Beech explains why she prefers Halloween over Christmas
When you glance at Shenae Grimes-Beech’s social media, you can tell she and her family take Halloween seriously. She revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News that she and her husband, Josh Beech, have been fans of the holiday for a long time. “Before having kids, it was our favorite holiday. Now, […]
19 Deeply Personal Things Selena Gomez Shared In Her New Documentary "My Mind And Me"
In the doc, Selena and her loved ones take us through the time before, during, and after the 2018 "nervous breakdown" which led to her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
