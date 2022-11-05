ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters” that aired on E! Entertainment Television.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Parra said the deputies found a deceased person at the residence, but she could not immediately confirm it was Carter.

Carter’s fifth and final studio album, “LOVE,” was released in 2018.

Viva Satire!
3d ago

When you can't battle addiction bad things happen, unfortunately we look upon addicts with anything but compassion as a "Christian Nation".

nada_33
4d ago

Addictions are terrible, wish there was an easy way to overcome them and stay away from triggers for people who suffer from them.

Corey Rousseau
3d ago

man he had alot demons he tryed recover from the "child star" problem we see so common in the entertainment industry...I didn't like his music but I saw his interviews

