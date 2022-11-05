Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Wolfshohl re-elected to Pct. 4 commissioner office
Republican incumbent Blaine Wolfshohl received 69.7% of the vote in defeating Democrat challenger Monica Torres for the Pct. 2 commissioner office for Refugio County. According to unofficial results released by the Refugio County Elections Administration Office on Nov. 8, Wolfshohl received 346 votes to Torres' 206. Republican challenger Roberta Shipp...
mysoutex.com
Bennett re-elected county judge
Republican incumbent Mike Bennett received 57% of the 3,367 votes cast to defeat Democrat challenger Mary Ellen Flores in the race for the county judge's office. Bennett received 1,918 votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday by the Goliad County Elections Administration Office. Flores received 1,449 votes (43%). In...
thecentersquare.com
Goliad County judge on border crisis: 'We are losing our country. We are losing Texas'
(The Center Square) – Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett is still fighting for freedom in Texas six generations after his ancestor helped defeat the Mexican Army and win independence at the Battle of San Jacinto. Over 186 years later, Texas law enforcement officers are battling transnational criminal cartels emboldened...
mysoutex.com
La Bahia Adult Care offering turkey-and-dressing plates
The La Bahia Adult Day Care, located at 446 N. Jefferson Street in Goliad, will sell turkey-and-dressing plates with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for $12 a plate. For more information, call 361-645-8797.
mysoutex.com
Veterans Day event in Goliad set for Nov. 11
The American Legion Ewell-Compton Post 193 will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the World War II Monument on the Goliad County Courthouse Square. The names of veterans who died in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War will be...
mysoutex.com
Michael “Austin” Caskey
Michael “Austin” Caskey, 34, of Weesatche passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Austin was…
Domingo Live hosts Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino receive Keys to the City of Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What started as a solemn segment about Kingsville's upcoming visit from the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall ended with a special honor for two of our own this Sunday morning. Just as Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino were about to wrap up their interview with Mayor...
Two arrested in Orange Grove after alleged murder southwest of Alice on Friday
ALICE, Texas — A man and a woman are facing capital murder charges after a 34-year-old man was found dead at a trailer near Alice on Friday, Nov. 4. Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a reported stabbing on Friday right around 1:30 a.m., sheriff Daniel Bueno said. Deputies found Agapito Casas dead after being stabbed multiple times in the chest in a trailer in the Rancho Allegra area on Range Street.
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church holds mega festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church held a mega festival in Sinton with tons of music, food and fun. All the fun happened over at the San Patricio fairgrounds. A full line up of Tejano artists, among those lucky Joe and Solido. The funds raised...
Robstown PD: Two people arrested in Robstown following chase
There is no information on where the chase originated. Robstown Police Department officials said two people were arrested.
Texas man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress.
mysoutex.com
Skidmore-Tynan ISD accepting GT referrals
Skidmore-Tynan ISD is beginning the screening process for the District’s Gifted and Talented (GT) program for students in grades 1st through 7th. Students may be nominated/referred for the GT program by parents, counselors, teachers, and/or other interested parties. School personnel encourages you to nominate students for screening. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 14. For additional information contact Christine Gonzalez, Elementary Counselor at 361-287-3426 ext.4001 or Judy Garza, Junior High Counselor at 361-287-3426 ext. 5002.
mysoutex.com
Fentanyl makes way into prisons
Drug smuggling into prisons is nothing new. The drugs being smuggled, however, are. “We’ve seen this for years with meth and cocaine,” said San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. Now, the county is facing some of the same concerns being voiced around the nation. Fentanyl, the highly addictive...
mysoutex.com
Goliad County Library offering children's academic program
The Goliad County Library’s academic program for children ages 3-5 is held each Thursday from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and will run through April. Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 of the current school year. The program will combine storytelling, crafts, music, read-a-loud books and...
Rollover accident in front of Moore Plaza shuts down SPID; freeway traffic down to one lane
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover accident in the 5300 block of SPID has closed eastbound lanes Tuesday. The Staples Street ramp onto the highway is also being closed, and traffic flow on the highway in that area has been taken down to one lane. Drivers in that area...
mysoutex.com
Lady Bulldogs advance to regional tournament
The Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs beat Premont 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 tonight in a Class 2A area playoff match in San Diego. The Lady Bulldogs (31-8) will face the winner between Schulenburg and Skidmore-Tynan on Friday at 5 p.m. at Brenham High School. See the Nov. 17 edition of The Progress...
mysoutex.com
Ronald “Smitty” Smith
Ronald “Smitty” Smith, 75, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1946 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Glen Roe and Edna Izora (Hale) Smith. On December 10, 1966, he married the love of his life Diana Mullen.
mysoutex.com
Tigerettes advance to regional tournament
The Goliad Tigerettes swept past Banquete 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 tonight in the area playoffs at Sinton. The Tigerettes will face Columbus in the regional semifinals on Friday in Seguin. Read about the Tigerettes in the Nov. 17 edition of the Advance-Guard.
Police investigate major crash on SPID near Staples St.
CCPD announced on social media that all lanes on SPID near Staples Street are back open after a major crash.
Comments / 0