San Patricio County, TX

Wolfshohl re-elected to Pct. 4 commissioner office

Republican incumbent Blaine Wolfshohl received 69.7% of the vote in defeating Democrat challenger Monica Torres for the Pct. 2 commissioner office for Refugio County. According to unofficial results released by the Refugio County Elections Administration Office on Nov. 8, Wolfshohl received 346 votes to Torres' 206. Republican challenger Roberta Shipp...
Bennett re-elected county judge

Republican incumbent Mike Bennett received 57% of the 3,367 votes cast to defeat Democrat challenger Mary Ellen Flores in the race for the county judge's office. Bennett received 1,918 votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday by the Goliad County Elections Administration Office. Flores received 1,449 votes (43%). In...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
La Bahia Adult Care offering turkey-and-dressing plates

The La Bahia Adult Day Care, located at 446 N. Jefferson Street in Goliad, will sell turkey-and-dressing plates with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for $12 a plate. For more information, call 361-645-8797.
GOLIAD, TX
Veterans Day event in Goliad set for Nov. 11

The American Legion Ewell-Compton Post 193 will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the World War II Monument on the Goliad County Courthouse Square. The names of veterans who died in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War will be...
GOLIAD, TX
Two arrested in Orange Grove after alleged murder southwest of Alice on Friday

ALICE, Texas — A man and a woman are facing capital murder charges after a 34-year-old man was found dead at a trailer near Alice on Friday, Nov. 4. Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a reported stabbing on Friday right around 1:30 a.m., sheriff Daniel Bueno said. Deputies found Agapito Casas dead after being stabbed multiple times in the chest in a trailer in the Rancho Allegra area on Range Street.
ALICE, TX
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Skidmore-Tynan ISD accepting GT referrals

Skidmore-Tynan ISD is beginning the screening process for the District’s Gifted and Talented (GT) program for students in grades 1st through 7th. Students may be nominated/referred for the GT program by parents, counselors, teachers, and/or other interested parties. School personnel encourages you to nominate students for screening. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 14. For additional information contact Christine Gonzalez, Elementary Counselor at 361-287-3426 ext.4001 or Judy Garza, Junior High Counselor at 361-287-3426 ext. 5002.
SKIDMORE, TX
Fentanyl makes way into prisons

Drug smuggling into prisons is nothing new. The drugs being smuggled, however, are. “We’ve seen this for years with meth and cocaine,” said San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. Now, the county is facing some of the same concerns being voiced around the nation. Fentanyl, the highly addictive...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Goliad County Library offering children's academic program

The Goliad County Library’s academic program for children ages 3-5 is held each Thursday from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and will run through April. Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 of the current school year. The program will combine storytelling, crafts, music, read-a-loud books and...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
Lady Bulldogs advance to regional tournament

The Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs beat Premont 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 tonight in a Class 2A area playoff match in San Diego. The Lady Bulldogs (31-8) will face the winner between Schulenburg and Skidmore-Tynan on Friday at 5 p.m. at Brenham High School. See the Nov. 17 edition of The Progress...
SAN DIEGO, TX
Ronald “Smitty” Smith

Ronald “Smitty” Smith, 75, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1946 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Glen Roe and Edna Izora (Hale) Smith. On December 10, 1966, he married the love of his life Diana Mullen.
GOLIAD, TX
Tigerettes advance to regional tournament

The Goliad Tigerettes swept past Banquete 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 tonight in the area playoffs at Sinton. The Tigerettes will face Columbus in the regional semifinals on Friday in Seguin. Read about the Tigerettes in the Nov. 17 edition of the Advance-Guard.
GOLIAD, TX

