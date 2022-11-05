Read full article on original website
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes History
Los Angeles Airbnb Rules
You Need To Try These New Restaurants Opening Up In Los Angeles
smobserved.com
About to Walk the Dog? Dog Owners Warned That Their Pets May Consume Drugs on Los Angeles Sidewalks
"Pet owners please be aware!" says a Post on Twitter. We've anonymized the names. "I walked Rover at 5 PM last night. When I came home at midnight he was lethargic and having difficulty walking. When I took him outside his back legs barely worked correctly. Of course I rushed him to the hospital."
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?
In 2003, Laroya Nate Bray was a 15-year-old tenth-grader. Laroya attended Crenshaw High School but was getting ready to transfer to Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California. Those close to Laroya describe her as being shy around strangers, but an otherwise outspoken person, the Charley Project reports.
Couple Arrested After Bypassing 5 Freeway Closure, Resisting Officers
A couple was arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to bypass a 5 Freeway road closure and assaulting a police officer. Around 3 p.m. Monday, Newhall Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officers were on the scene of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Hasley Canyon Road, with multiple lanes blocked, said Officer ...
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
Arcadia Arboretum closed after bear, 2 cubs spotted in area
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was closed today after a bear and her two cubs were spotted in the area.
Man hit, killed by SUV in Huntington Beach
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Huntington Beach early Monday morning. According to Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead at the scene after he was struck by a Jeep Compass SUV. The driver of the Jeep, a Fountain Valley man in his 50s, remained to cooperate with the investigation. "It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision," police said in a statement. "Based on the preliminary investigation, the Compass was traveling northbound on Beach Boulevard and struck the male pedestrian who was in the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at the time of the collision."As they continue to investigate, police ask anyone with information to call (714) 536-5670.
Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar
An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends.
3 arrested near Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale after allegedly stealing packages
Three suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing packages after a hole was cut in a fence near an Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale, authorities said.
foxla.com
1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - One person is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, following a dispute between family members in Montebello on Sunday night, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday regarding...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road. The officials received reports of the accident at 3.13 a.m.
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
Multiple Shots Fired in Front of West Covina Home, at Least 1 Injured
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple shots rang out in front of a West Covina home Sunday evening, Nov. 6, injuring at least one person who was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear exactly how many victims were present during the 7:00 p.m....
smobserved.com
Wrong Way Driver Causes 4 Vehicle Collision Just East of McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica
11.7.22. A DUI driver caused a 4 car collision after entering the freeway in the wrong direction Monday evening. A four vehicle collision caused by a wrong way driver, blocked traffic in both directions on PCH Monday evening. This where the PCH South transitions through the McClure Tunnel to the Santa Monica Freeway. Two patients were transported to local hospitals at about 7:40 pm PST.
KTLA.com
LA Revealed: 101 North Eatery & Bar in Westlake Village
For more information on 101 North Eatery & Bar visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 4, 2022.
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Los Angeles
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
signalscv.com
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood
A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
foxla.com
26-year-old man shot and killed during FaceTime call in San Bernardino
LOS ANGELES - An Inland Empire family is reeling and pleading for information. Vincent Heredia, 26, was invited to a party in San Bernardino Saturday night. He was sitting in his car waiting for the woman to come out of the house when instead someone approached him and shot him dead.
foxla.com
LA City College briefly locked down after stabbing near campus, classes canceled
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City College was briefly under a shelter in place order Monday after a man was stabbed to death near the East Hollywood campus. The suspect is still on the loose, according to officials. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a stabbing in...
NBC Los Angeles
Antelope Valley Star Football Player Injured in Car Crash Just Hours After Game
A standout football player at Quartz Hill High School is recovering at Antelope Valley Medical Center after he was seriously injured in a car crash this weekend, just hours after a six-touchdown performance in a Friday night football game. Ashtin Dupleasis rushed for more than 400 yards on Friday, but...
