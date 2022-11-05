ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

CBS LA

Man hit, killed by SUV in Huntington Beach

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Huntington Beach early Monday morning. According to Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead at the scene after he was struck by a Jeep Compass SUV. The driver of the Jeep, a Fountain Valley man in his 50s, remained to cooperate with the investigation. "It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision," police said in a statement. "Based on the preliminary investigation, the Compass was traveling northbound on Beach Boulevard and struck the male pedestrian who was in the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at the time of the collision."As they continue to investigate, police ask anyone with information to call (714) 536-5670.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - One person is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, following a dispute between family members in Montebello on Sunday night, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday regarding...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Wrong Way Driver Causes 4 Vehicle Collision Just East of McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica

11.7.22. A DUI driver caused a 4 car collision after entering the freeway in the wrong direction Monday evening. A four vehicle collision caused by a wrong way driver, blocked traffic in both directions on PCH Monday evening. This where the PCH South transitions through the McClure Tunnel to the Santa Monica Freeway. Two patients were transported to local hospitals at about 7:40 pm PST.
SANTA MONICA, CA
macaronikid.com

Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Los Angeles

Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood

A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

