ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

Dusty Baker to return as champion Astros' manager in 2023

HOUSTON -- Fresh off his World Series win, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has signed a one-year contract to remain with the team next season. The 73-year-old Baker earned his first World Series championship as a manager in his 25th season as a skipper when the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

'Best-case scenario': Astros 3B Alex Bregman dodges surgery

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman won't need surgery to repair his broken left index finger, and he expects to be ready for the beginning of spring training. Speaking with reporters a day after the Astros won the World Series with a 4-1 Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Bregman said he will embark on an eight-week recovery and that X-rays confirmed he will not need any procedures.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Toronto hosts Houston in out-of-conference game

Houston Rockets (2-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Houston play in non-conference action. Toronto went 48-34 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy