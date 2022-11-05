Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman won't need surgery to repair his broken left index finger, and he expects to be ready for the beginning of spring training. Speaking with reporters a day after the Astros won the World Series with a 4-1 Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Bregman said he will embark on an eight-week recovery and that X-rays confirmed he will not need any procedures.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO