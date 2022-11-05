Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
how dusty baker became the oldest manager to ever win the world serieskandelHouston, TX
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
'Mattress Mack' makes historic win, nearly $75 million, after the Astros won the World Series
Houston's Jim "Mattress Mack" ties the bets to promotions for customers who buy mattresses from him, offering them money back now that the Astros won.
Astros set Wednesday noontime news conference amid reports of Dusty Baker and James Click's return
The subject of Wednesday's event was not immediately disclosed, but many fans have been eager to find out if they'll get back two pieces of the championship team.
Astros parade littered with marriage proposals for World Series MVP Jeremy Peña
No. 3 is the No. 1 thing on several Astros fans' minds on Monday. ABC13 spotted multiple signs asking for his hand in marriage.
Dusty Baker to return as champion Astros' manager in 2023
HOUSTON -- Fresh off his World Series win, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has signed a one-year contract to remain with the team next season. The 73-year-old Baker earned his first World Series championship as a manager in his 25th season as a skipper when the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games Saturday.
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
Astros' families celebrate their champions' title with birthdays, anniversaries and massive parade
How does one celebrate winning the World Series? Like a true champ - with princesses and tiaras.
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
Match-making Peña signs, H-town-rep shirts and more! View the best signs at the Astros parade
Some of the best signs at the parade depicted the love of Space City, and others were geared toward a VERY popular shortstop's hand in marriage
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
'Best-case scenario': Astros 3B Alex Bregman dodges surgery
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman won't need surgery to repair his broken left index finger, and he expects to be ready for the beginning of spring training. Speaking with reporters a day after the Astros won the World Series with a 4-1 Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Bregman said he will embark on an eight-week recovery and that X-rays confirmed he will not need any procedures.
Toronto hosts Houston in out-of-conference game
Houston Rockets (2-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Houston play in non-conference action. Toronto went 48-34 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game...
Fans line up outside overnight for chance to meet Astros stars Yordan Álvarez and Cristian Javier
There were a lot of yawns, but also a lot of excitement as fans snoozed on air mattresses and towels outside DICK'S for a chance to meet Yordan Álvarez or Cristian Javier.
Astros' Hunter Brown and David Hensley collect awards for time with Sugar Land Space Cowboys
They saw limited action in the postseason, but they're proof that the Astros' future is in good hands.
