MyPresidentTrump
3d ago
Please judges and DAs STOP letting these dangerous criminals back onto our streets only to harm another innocent person!
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Mecklenburg County judge significantly reduces bond for man charged with recent rape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warning: This story contains disturbing details of an alleged sexual assault. A Mecklenburg County judge significantly reduced the bond of a man charged with raping a woman, despite a prior attempted rape charge and recent history of failing to show up in court. Following 29-year-old Octavis...
wccbcharlotte.com
Repeat Offender Accused Of Raping Woman Walking Home In NW Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A repeat offender is locked up, accused of brutally raping a woman as she walked home in Northwest Charlotte. Critics say he shouldn’t have been on the streets, after being accused of several previous violent assaults. Octavius Wilson now has a $2 million bond, but...
WECT
‘Play fighting’ ends with ax attack in Rowan County, deputies say
GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men who were said to be “play fighting” ended up in a real struggle that resulted in serious injuries for one, according to Rowan County deputies. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, according to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s...
1 taken to hospital for shooting call on I-485 ramp, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after paramedics were called to an Interstate 485 ramp for a shooting, MEDIC confirmed. Channel 9 was out at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, on the I-485 inner loop at Arrowood Road. According to MEDIC, one person was taken...
CMPD officers responded quickly to street takeovers, reports say
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department got four calls on Oct. 28 about a street takeover at the intersection of Fourth and Graham streets in Uptown Charlotte. People complained that CMPD officers didn’t get there fast enough, but Channel 9 got a better picture of their response times.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rock Hill Man Arrested after Burning Child
ROCK HILL S.C. — Tonight, a Rock Hill man is behind bars after pouring hot water on a 3-year-old as punishment. Kenneth Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Rock Hill Police say they responded to a complaint from the child’s mother Saturday, November 5. Police say...
Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in north Charlotte Monday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was found shot to death in the 400 block of Drury Drive, which is near the English Garden Townhomes community, adjacent to Derita Park.
Man from Rock Hill accused of scalding 3-year-old girl with hot water as form of punishment
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A three-year-old girl received second-degree burns this weekend after allegedly being burned by a man as a punishment, police in Rock Hill said Monday. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers met with the girl and her mother after the girl was burned in their Celanese Road apartment on Saturday.
Detectives investigating after Lincoln County bank robbed
DENVER, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff's detectives are looking for two men accused of robbing a bank in Denver, North Carolina, on Monday. The State Employees Credit Union near the NC 73 highway was robbed at 11:10 a.m. Monday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire...
Wanted: Men held Denver bank teller at gunpoint, told customers to lie on the floor
Two suspects who robbed a bank with customers inside and held a teller at gunpoint are being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
WBTV
Authorities find missing Gaston County woman
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are no longer searching for a missing woman reported on Sunday night, officials said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, Dorrie Beth Collins, 67, was last seen on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. near the 4000 block of Pinto Lane, which is just off Freedom Mill Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
Child and three adults injured in Huntersville crash, area road closed: HFD
Huntersville Fire said the wreck happened on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road at Hambright Road.
West Charlotte neighborhood deemed safe after suspect not found in barricade situation, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team responded to a barricaded situation in a west Charlotte neighborhood and a suspect is still at-large. In a update Sunday afternoon, CMPD said they responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4:30 a.m. where a suspect barricaded inside the residence with a weapon.
qcitymetro.com
Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek
A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 400 block of Drury Drive. When officers got there, they located the victim with a...
Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Central Avenue, not far from Sheridan Drive. A victim was found dead...
WBTV
Hundreds of criminal cases dismissed in Mecklenburg Co. due to clerical error
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of criminal cases have been dismissed in Mecklenburg County because of a clerical error that has impacted cases for months. The error has affected cases in private warrant court, which involves cases where one person goes to the magistrate and files criminal charges against another person.
mytjnow.com
Suspect found in case involving two people dead inside Fort Mill home
On Oct 6, a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two people inside a Fort Mill home was arrested by York County detectives. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Paul Eugene Bumgardner, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. in his Gastonia residence. The 45-year-old is suspected of the killing of 2 people inside a home located on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. A request for a well-being check inside the residence is what initially lead the officers to find two adults deceased. The two adults’ identities are still not publicly released.
qcnews.com
Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway. A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.
