Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

MyPresidentTrump
3d ago

Please judges and DAs STOP letting these dangerous criminals back onto our streets only to harm another innocent person!

Reply
2
 

wccbcharlotte.com

Repeat Offender Accused Of Raping Woman Walking Home In NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A repeat offender is locked up, accused of brutally raping a woman as she walked home in Northwest Charlotte. Critics say he shouldn’t have been on the streets, after being accused of several previous violent assaults. Octavius Wilson now has a $2 million bond, but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Man Arrested after Burning Child

ROCK HILL S.C. — Tonight, a Rock Hill man is behind bars after pouring hot water on a 3-year-old as punishment. Kenneth Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Rock Hill Police say they responded to a complaint from the child’s mother Saturday, November 5. Police say...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
MARVIN, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in north Charlotte Monday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was found shot to death in the 400 block of Drury Drive, which is near the English Garden Townhomes community, adjacent to Derita Park.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Detectives investigating after Lincoln County bank robbed

DENVER, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff's detectives are looking for two men accused of robbing a bank in Denver, North Carolina, on Monday. The State Employees Credit Union near the NC 73 highway was robbed at 11:10 a.m. Monday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire...
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Authorities find missing Gaston County woman

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are no longer searching for a missing woman reported on Sunday night, officials said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, Dorrie Beth Collins, 67, was last seen on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. near the 4000 block of Pinto Lane, which is just off Freedom Mill Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek

A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 400 block of Drury Drive. When officers got there, they located the victim with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Central Avenue, not far from Sheridan Drive. A victim was found dead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
mytjnow.com

Suspect found in case involving two people dead inside Fort Mill home

On Oct 6, a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two people inside a Fort Mill home was arrested by York County detectives. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Paul Eugene Bumgardner, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. in his Gastonia residence. The 45-year-old is suspected of the killing of 2 people inside a home located on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. A request for a well-being check inside the residence is what initially lead the officers to find two adults deceased. The two adults’ identities are still not publicly released.
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway. A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
