Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
how dusty baker became the oldest manager to ever win the world serieskandelHouston, TX
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 10
By this point in the year, you should have a pretty reasonable idea of what your team needs and where you are in your fantasy league’s pecking order. If you’ve got six or more wins, you’re probably looking to just maintain your way into the playoffs. Any fewer and maybe you need to consider taking some big swings in order to skate in under the wire.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 11/9/22: 3 Totals That Look Too High
Under 224.5 (-112) The primary injury to note in this matchup is on the Toronto Raptors' side with Pascal Siakam out. With Siakam off the floor this season, the Raptors have a net rating of -3.0 and an offensive rating of 108.9. That's around 98% of the NBA average. Their defensive rating (111.9) in that split is about average, too, so there's no reason to anticipate a defensive lapse on their end.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Pokusevski's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Titans' Treylon Burks (toe) plans to play in Week 10
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (toe) plans to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. Burks was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and practiced ahead of Sunday's clash with Denver. Burks said the plan is for him to play against the Broncos, but Tennessee needs to see how the week goes. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Nico Collins (groin) limited Wednesday for Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) was a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Collins is on track to play Week 10 against the New York Giants on Sunday after missing the last two games. Brandin Cooks (wrist/personal) is also expected back after missing last week's game, so the Texans should have their top two receivers for Davis Mills. Phillip Dorsett will likely start again if Collins or Cooks misses another game. Collins has a 14.8% target share this season (5.0 per game).
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (knee) doubtful on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley is listed as doubtful and not expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. That said, his upgrade from out to doubtful indicates that he may be nearing a return, possibly in mid to late November.
numberfire.com
Brandin Cooks present at Texans practice Wednesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was at practice on Wednesday. Cooks didn't participate, which has been normal on Wednesdays for most of the season, but his presence is encouraging after he didn't play last week due to a "coach's decision," per Texans head coach Lovie Smith. The veteran wideout is expected to practice on Thursday and play in Week 10 against the New York Giants on Sunday. Phillip Dorsett will likely start opposite Nico Collins (groin) if Cooks winds up not playing again. Collins was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice after missing the past two games.
numberfire.com
Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Taylor returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out Week 9's loss to New England. His presence at practice to start the week opens the door for a potential return on Sunday. His status needs to be monitored throughout the week. If Taylor is active, Deon Jackson would likely return to a limited role.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
numberfire.com
5 NFL FanDuel Value Plays to Target in Week 10
There isn't a better starting point for unearthing values for FanDuel NFL contests than numberFire's projections tool. Users can easily view the entire player pool or sort by position to see statistical projections for all players. Additionally, the column for value provides a sortable way to view which players offer the most bang for your buck, showing users the player's points per thousand dollars of salary.
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. He last played on November 2nd. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Wednesday 11/9/22
In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Andre Drummond (shoudler) questionable for Wednesday's matchup
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Drummond's status is currently in the air after Chicago's center missed six games with a shoulder ailment. Look for Derrick Jones Jr. to see an increase in playing time against a Pelicans' team ranked 15th if Drummond is inactive.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Jrue Holiday (ankle) out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. As expected, Holiday has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Thunder on Wednesday. George Hill and Jevon Carter could see additional minutes with Holiday unavailable. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) has also been ruled out on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Browns' David Njoku (ankle) DNP on Wednesday
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Miami Dolphins. Njoku is working his way back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since Week 7. Earlier in the week, Njoku said he plans to play this week, but a missed practice on Wednesday doesn't support that expectation. Njoku will likely need to log at least a limited practice on Thursday or Friday to have any shot at a Week 10 return.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Bradley Beal (health protocols) out again on Thursday
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (health protocols) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Beal will remain sidelined due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. His next chance to play will come against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Beal is averaging 21.6 points, 3.6...
numberfire.com
4 IDP Fantasy Football Targets for Week 10
Individual Defensive Player (IDP) has to be my favorite format in fantasy football. If you’ve felt satisfaction at a job well done with just offensive players, there’s truly nothing else like getting to field a full team – offense and defense – on the virtual gridiron and watching them grind your best friends into dust. You may not realize, but IDP have been in the fantasy game since the original fantasy league was formed back in Oakland in 1962, with two defensive back/linebacker slots and two slots for defensive linemen. IDP are an institution in fantasy football, and we aim to treat them as such in this column.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 11/9/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
