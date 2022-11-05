Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
how dusty baker became the oldest manager to ever win the world serieskandelHouston, TX
numberfire.com
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out once again for Houston on Monday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Tate is still dealing with his right ankle soreness, and as a result, he will remain sidelined Monday night. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 3 games...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Christian Wood (knee) ruled out on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wood will sit out on Wednesday night after suffering a recent knee sprain. Expect Maxi Kleber to play more minutes versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) questionable Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness. However, there's a chance he gets the green light to return on Monday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 10
By this point in the year, you should have a pretty reasonable idea of what your team needs and where you are in your fantasy league’s pecking order. If you’ve got six or more wins, you’re probably looking to just maintain your way into the playoffs. Any fewer and maybe you need to consider taking some big swings in order to skate in under the wire.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (knee) doubtful on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley is listed as doubtful and not expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. That said, his upgrade from out to doubtful indicates that he may be nearing a return, possibly in mid to late November.
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (finger) probable for Nuggets on Monday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Green is dealing with a left finger sprain. As a result, the team has placed him on the injury report. However, he's not expected to miss time, hence the probable tag. Assume he'll get the green light in 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. He last played on November 2nd. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Garrett Temple (personal) out again on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple (personal) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Temple will remain sidelined for personal reasons for Wednesday's clash with the Bulls. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Temple is averaging 3.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Pokusevski's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shin) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. After sitting out on Monday with a right shin injury, Young's availability is current in limbo. Expect Aaron Holiday to see a boost in minutes if Young is not available against a Jazz team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Luke Kornet (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kornet is listed as out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be back, but at the very least, he'll miss Monday's contest. In 6 games this season, Kornet is avearging 2.3...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Andre Drummond (shoudler) questionable for Wednesday's matchup
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Drummond's status is currently in the air after Chicago's center missed six games with a shoulder ailment. Look for Derrick Jones Jr. to see an increase in playing time against a Pelicans' team ranked 15th if Drummond is inactive.
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
Suns update: Chris Paul (sore right heel) ruled out for Wednesday's game at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS – Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is ruled out for Wednesday's game at Minnesota (5-6) with a sore right heel that kept him out the second half of Monday's loss at Philadelphia (5-6). Paul scored two points in 14 minutes as he hurt his foot trying to get around a screen set...
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin coming off Celtics' bench on Monday
Boston Celtics forward/center Blake Griffin will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Al Horford missed Saturday's game due to lower back stiffness. The time off did him well, as the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start, sending Griffin back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 11/9/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Anthony Lamb returns to second unit Monday
Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb is not in the starting lineup on Monday against the Sacramento Kings. Lamb made a spot-start last game and scored 16 points with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 4 three-pointers in 37 minutes. Draymond Green and the rest of the regulars are returning to the lineup on Monday. Lamb logged nine minutes in his only other appearance this season.
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis coming off Bucks' bench Monday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game due to knee soreness. But after entering the day with a probable tag, he has been cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Portis back to a bench role.
