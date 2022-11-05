Read full article on original website
Jose Torres
3d ago
with gang members you have to hit then hard and don't take them lighty I'm from California and work with local and country and state and we went after theses gangs hard. I put a lot of them in jail and 6 feet under my group of officers made them run when they saw us coming. and this state has no idea how to really get them i as gang tactics officers in California do.
Lacy May
2d ago
I don't understand how this guy is bad to our streets but the guy who was just charged with touching kids at church is not talked about the same way at all WTF
Caldwell Police searching for suspect in stabbing incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is searching for a woman who was involved in a stabbing incident Saturday night. The suspect was identified as Tianna Lambrou, 20, who is described as having brown eyes and dark brown hair. She was last seen headed south from 10th and Freeport, according to police.
Caldwell Police Officer injured in Canyon County car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer was injured in a car crash that happened on Oct. 23, in Canyon County. At 12:03 a.m., a 31-year-old Caldwell man was traveling north in a 2003 Chevy Silverado on Kimball Ave, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an officer driving a 2018 Ford Explorer, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The accident occurred at the intersection of Kimball Ave. and E. Chicago St.
Post Register
CPD Search for Stabbing Suspect
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The CPD is currently on the search for a stabbing suspect. Just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday, CPD officers responded to the West Valley Medical Center for a stabbing victim being treated in the ER. Officers determined the male victim was stabbed by someone he knew.
Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]
You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
Runaway 12-year-old girl found safe
BOISE, Idaho — A missing 12-year-old girl, Stacie, has been found safe, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD). Stacie was last seen near the Albertsons on State and Glenwood, wearing a beige peacoat-style jacket, blue jeans and white Vans. She is described as being 4’11”, around 82 pounds, with brown eyes and short braids.
Former Meridian bus driver sentenced for injury to a child, stemming from 2021 incident
BOISE, Idaho — A former school bus driver will spend 180 days in jail and serve 10 years of probation after he was convicted of injury to a child Friday, for an incident caught on camera in 2021. Leroy Morris, 81, was originally charged with two counts of lewd...
Nampa mayor: trying to control growth 'like holding your hand under a waterfall'
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa is Idaho's third-largest city. Since 2000, its population has more than doubled -- from fewer than 52,000 in 2000 to more than 106,000 in 2021, according to data and estimates from the U.S. Census and COMPASS. It's a pace that Mayor Debbie Kling says is...
City of Nampa installs its Christmas tree
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa's Christmas tree was erected in front of the Nampa Train Depot around noon on Monday. The tree was transported and installed without incident, although the weather was a concern earlier in the day. The installation of the tree was the first step in preparations for Nampa's Christmas Tree Lighting event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26. at 5:15 p.m.
eastidahonews.com
Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound near Eagle
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are multiple crashes reported on I-84 eastbound near Eagle heading toward the connector and Boise. CBS2 will update this story when more information is released.
Boise Police looking for suspect in armed robbery on Fairview
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect after a man entered a business on West Fairview Avenue and demanded money around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police said officers secured the area and began searching for the suspect after responding to the report in...
KTVB
Work begins on $3.2 million Eagle Road pedestrian, bike bridge
Construction is happening Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This week's work focuses on pile driving for the piers in the Boise River.
eastidahonews.com
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
Man arrested after Caldwell attack was wanted felon, police say
CALDWELL, Idaho — A man was taken into police custody after police witnessed him attacking another person with a cane, according to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD). The man, later identified as Devin Weitzel, was seen attacking the victim with a long metallic cane. CPD were already at the scene, as they were responding to a nearby house fire on Kimball; a pedestrian had flagged down police to alert them about Weitzel's activity.
Wilder Police Department looking for vulnerable adult
WILDER, Idaho — The Wilder Police Department is looking for Gail R. Burnett who was last seen in Greenleaf, Idaho, around 1:45 p.m. She is a vulnerable adult and may be headed to Lewiston or Julietta, Idaho. Burnett is 5 feet 3 inches tall, has blue eyes and white...
Update: Ada County Coroner identifies Caldwell man killed by gunshot in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — On Oct. 28, a man was shot in Nampa around 10:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane, according to police -- the victim was later identified by the Ada County Coroner as Nathan Herbert, 51, from Caldwell. According to the Nampa Police Department (NPD)...
Coroner identifies Boise house fire victim
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who passed from a house fire in Boise on Oct. 27. David Taylor, 63, of Boise was pronounced dead shortly after Boise Police officers located him in a house fire on N. Aborcrest Court Thursday night. The...
Boise man killed in crash on Highway 55 near Donnelly
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 55 in Valley County Wednesday, Idaho State Police reported. Police said the 59-year-old attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway. The GMC pickup went off the opposite shoulder and hit a culvert.
Boise Police: Missing vulnerable adult 'located and is safe'
BOISE, Idaho — Update: The vulnerable senior police had been looking for "has been located and is safe," the Boise Police Department announced Tuesday night.
