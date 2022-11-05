ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Jose Torres
3d ago

with gang members you have to hit then hard and don't take them lighty I'm from California and work with local and country and state and we went after theses gangs hard. I put a lot of them in jail and 6 feet under my group of officers made them run when they saw us coming. and this state has no idea how to really get them i as gang tactics officers in California do.

Lacy May
2d ago

I don't understand how this guy is bad to our streets but the guy who was just charged with touching kids at church is not talked about the same way at all WTF

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police Officer injured in Canyon County car crash

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer was injured in a car crash that happened on Oct. 23, in Canyon County. At 12:03 a.m., a 31-year-old Caldwell man was traveling north in a 2003 Chevy Silverado on Kimball Ave, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an officer driving a 2018 Ford Explorer, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The accident occurred at the intersection of Kimball Ave. and E. Chicago St.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

CPD Search for Stabbing Suspect

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The CPD is currently on the search for a stabbing suspect. Just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday, CPD officers responded to the West Valley Medical Center for a stabbing victim being treated in the ER. Officers determined the male victim was stabbed by someone he knew.
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]

You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Runaway 12-year-old girl found safe

BOISE, Idaho — A missing 12-year-old girl, Stacie, has been found safe, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD). Stacie was last seen near the Albertsons on State and Glenwood, wearing a beige peacoat-style jacket, blue jeans and white Vans. She is described as being 4’11”, around 82 pounds, with brown eyes and short braids.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

City of Nampa installs its Christmas tree

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa's Christmas tree was erected in front of the Nampa Train Depot around noon on Monday. The tree was transported and installed without incident, although the weather was a concern earlier in the day. The installation of the tree was the first step in preparations for Nampa's Christmas Tree Lighting event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26. at 5:15 p.m.
NAMPA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man arrested after Caldwell attack was wanted felon, police say

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man was taken into police custody after police witnessed him attacking another person with a cane, according to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD). The man, later identified as Devin Weitzel, was seen attacking the victim with a long metallic cane. CPD were already at the scene, as they were responding to a nearby house fire on Kimball; a pedestrian had flagged down police to alert them about Weitzel's activity.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Coroner identifies Boise house fire victim

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who passed from a house fire in Boise on Oct. 27. David Taylor, 63, of Boise was pronounced dead shortly after Boise Police officers located him in a house fire on N. Aborcrest Court Thursday night. The...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man killed in crash on Highway 55 near Donnelly

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 55 in Valley County Wednesday, Idaho State Police reported. Police said the 59-year-old attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway. The GMC pickup went off the opposite shoulder and hit a culvert.
BOISE, ID
