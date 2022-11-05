ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Fire forces 2 to find new place to live in Chattanooga Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people are looking for a temporary place to live after fire damaged their home in Chattanooga Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department says the fire broke out a little after 7 p.m. at a home on the 2700 block of Riverside Drive. Chattanooga firefighters arrived...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Making your flooring beautiful and affordable Chattanooga Floor Care

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Matt Jeffery talks about how people often hear of epoxy or polished concrete, but flake floors are a bit different. It is simple, durability and more cost-effective. Chattanooga Floor Care is a local family-owned business that will make your flooring beautiful and affordable. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

TVFCU Community Spotlight: Be Caffeinated

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Christopher Wood talks about how Be Caffeinated became the Grand Prize Winner at TVFCU's 5th Annual Idea Leap Grant Competition, winning $50,000 of the total $100,000 available in grant funding!. Stay connected with Be Caffeinated.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Waking up with Sleepy Head Coffee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sleepyhead opened in October 2018 as a coffee cart serving at a handful of events before opening its brick & mortar in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga on March 4, 2019. Brandon and Christian; business partners and co-owners of Sleepyhead, opened the cafe to serve the community and provide a welcoming and SAFE space for anyone to read a book, drink a good cup of coffee, enjoy breakfast or a snack, meet with friends, grab a plant, create, get inspired, or simply just relax.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness

People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas

Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Salma's Diamonds opens new store at Hamilton's Place Mall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about Salma's Diamonds has a new store opening within Hamilton's Place Mall. Custom jewelry, financing, and holiday specials are all things that you can expect from Salma's Diamonds this holiday season. Stay connected with Salma's Diamonds. (423) 954-2424. ______________. Follow This N That...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
franchising.com

Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership

Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two teens shot in Alton Park

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of two teenagers last night in Alton Park. But almost all the details at TBD. Police got a call about shots fires around the Bethlehem Center on West 38th Street around 7:15 on Sunday night. But they didn’t find any...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
EAST RIDGE, TN

