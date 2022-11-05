Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
WTVC
Fire forces 2 to find new place to live in Chattanooga Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people are looking for a temporary place to live after fire damaged their home in Chattanooga Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department says the fire broke out a little after 7 p.m. at a home on the 2700 block of Riverside Drive. Chattanooga firefighters arrived...
WTVC
Making your flooring beautiful and affordable Chattanooga Floor Care
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Matt Jeffery talks about how people often hear of epoxy or polished concrete, but flake floors are a bit different. It is simple, durability and more cost-effective. Chattanooga Floor Care is a local family-owned business that will make your flooring beautiful and affordable. Stay connected with...
WTVC
Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
WTVC
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Be Caffeinated
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Christopher Wood talks about how Be Caffeinated became the Grand Prize Winner at TVFCU's 5th Annual Idea Leap Grant Competition, winning $50,000 of the total $100,000 available in grant funding!. Stay connected with Be Caffeinated.
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: The power of being a Big
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Lydia Wilson was matched to Trekiyah in October of 2019 and she shares with us how special this program is to her and Trekiyah. Stay connected with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 698-8016. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
70-year-old Harrison man continues 40-year mission to keep his neighborhood clean
HARRISON, Tenn. — It takes more than a tough tumble to stop this John Smith. 70-year-old John Smith has been helping keep his neighborhood clean for 40 years. A few years back, he nearly died after falling while trying to trim his neighbor's tree, but that didn't slow him down.
WTVC
Waking up with Sleepy Head Coffee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sleepyhead opened in October 2018 as a coffee cart serving at a handful of events before opening its brick & mortar in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga on March 4, 2019. Brandon and Christian; business partners and co-owners of Sleepyhead, opened the cafe to serve the community and provide a welcoming and SAFE space for anyone to read a book, drink a good cup of coffee, enjoy breakfast or a snack, meet with friends, grab a plant, create, get inspired, or simply just relax.
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness
People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
WTVC
Chattanooga leaders, family plan celebration of life for Leslie Jordan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city leaders say the public is welcome to join family and friends of late comedian and actor Leslie Jordan in a celebration of life. It's planned for November 20th, at Chattanooga's Memorial Auditorium at 5 p.m. A release from the city says "Love. Light. Leslie....
WTVC
Dunlap homeowner loses substantial amount of tools and equipment in garage fire Tuesday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department battled a large fire at a detached garage Tuesday morning. Volunteer firefighters responded at 11:16 a.m. to a fire on Elm Street. They say the fire was not discovered until it was well advanced and the garage was totally destroyed. Firefighters...
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas
Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
WTVC
Salma's Diamonds opens new store at Hamilton's Place Mall
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about Salma's Diamonds has a new store opening within Hamilton's Place Mall. Custom jewelry, financing, and holiday specials are all things that you can expect from Salma's Diamonds this holiday season. Stay connected with Salma's Diamonds. (423) 954-2424. ______________. Follow This N That...
WTVC
Redistricting changes the way Bradley County residents are able to vote
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — There's a new way people in Bradley County are casting their ballot for the November election. Bradley County was split into two separate congressional districts in 2012, but when new maps were approved this year, the county now entirely in district 3. This put every...
WTVC
Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
WTVC
Hearts of Gold to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga
Abigail Bowman talks about all things Hearts of Gold, which is all about Jane's story. Hearts of Gold is now on sale! Hearts of Gold is available on their website, and we are sending out Hearts of Gold mailing in the next week or so. Stay connected with Ronald McDonald...
franchising.com
Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership
Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
WTVC
64-year-old man fighting for life after shooting in Chattanooga early Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 64-year-old man is recovering after he was shot early Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. A release says the incident happened a little before 1 a.m. on the 800 block of W. 14th Street Court. Right now, there aren't many details about what happened. Police...
WDEF
Two teens shot in Alton Park
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of two teenagers last night in Alton Park. But almost all the details at TBD. Police got a call about shots fires around the Bethlehem Center on West 38th Street around 7:15 on Sunday night. But they didn’t find any...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
Comments / 1