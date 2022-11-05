ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%

Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
bitcoinist.com

Flasko (FLSK) Showing Faster Rise Than Fantom (FTM) and NEXO (NEXO)

The expansion of the cryptocurrency industry has led to the development of various blockchain ecosystems. Each of these ecosystems claims to bring solutions to restrictions and drawbacks found in pre-existing or earlier blockchain systems. This brings about healthy competition among blockchains to attract investors and have support from communities. Fantom...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Market Sees Almost $400 Million In Liquidations As Prices Drop Again

The broader crypto market is once again taking a heavy beating as Bitcoin, Ethereum and their fellow digital currencies are painting their charts in red. Bitcoin was hit the hardest this time as its price correction led to a fall below the $20K marker. According to tracking from Coingecko, at the time of writing, BTC is trading at $19,770.
bitcoinist.com

Litecoin Mining Hashrate Sets New ATH, Bullish Sign?

Data shows the Litecoin mining hashrate has set a new all-time high recently, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. Litecoin Mining Hashrate And Difficulty Are Currently At New Highs. The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the total amount of computing...
NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
bitcoinist.com

What Bitcoin’s Decline To A New Cycle Low Says About The Market

Bitcoin was able to hold the $20,000 through times with expected volatility, triggering speculations that the digital asset had finally reached its bottom. However, recent developments in the crypto market proved that the cryptocurrency had indeed not reached its bottom, declining lower than the previous cycle low. What Triggered The...
u.today

64 Billion DOGE Bought at $0.09 Price as Several Traders Entered at This Point

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
invezz.com

Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side

Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
PYMNTS

Affirm Volumes Soar but Stock Dives as Delinquencies Inch Higher

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) engine may still be firing on most cylinders, but judging by the 15% drubbing Affirm’s stock took after hours Tuesday (Nov. 8), investors are more focused on risks right now than growth. In the case of Affirm specifically, that worry was aimed at the slowdown in Peloton’s sales, a volatile macro backdrop, and an upward trend on delinquencies.

