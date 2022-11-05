Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan Playoff Football Highlights – 11/4/22
0:05 Colson Coon 77 yard TD run – Sheridan 7 Central 0. 0:17 Sheridan kicked off. Mason Counter returned 95 yards for TD – Sheridan 7 Central 7. 0:41 Coon 48 yard run from Sheridan 20 to Central 32. 0:56 Dane Steel 24 yard TD run – Sheridan...
Sheridan Media
Broncs and Rams Prepare for State Football Championship Weekend in Laramie / Cowboys Battle CSU for the Bronze Boot Saturday Night
RAMS FOOTBALL – The Big Horn Rams play Lovell in the 2A state championship game Friday we will have the game live for you on KWYO 14-10 AM and 106.9 FM kickoff is scheduled for noon. BRONC FOOTBALL – The Broncs face Cheyenne East for the title Saturday we...
Sheridan Media
Big Weekend of Football Kicks off Friday Afternoon / The Wyoming Basketball Cowboys Back on the Home Court Thursday Night
RAMS FOOTBALL – The Big Horn Rams play Lovell in the 2-A state championship game Friday we will have the game live for you on KWYO 14-10 AM and 106.9 FM kickoff is scheduled for noon. BRONC FOOTBALL – The Broncs face Cheyenne East for the 4-A title Saturday...
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
VOLLEYBALL – The Wyoming state volleyball championships wrapped up Saturday night, Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile has the wrap up. STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING – The girls swimming season ended in Laramie over the weekend with the state championships, the Lady Broncs finished 6th. Olivia Dannhaus placed 3rd...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
LCCC breaks ground on its new RAC center
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie County Community College students help break ground for the new Recreation and Athletics Complex (RAC) renovation and expansion center Tuesday. Trustees, along with those students and officials, helped ring or rather hammer the new project in. Laramie county community college’s recreation and athletics...
Sheridan Media
Brucellosis Detected In Area West Of Big Horn Mountains
A disease that can be harmful to livestock has been detected west of the Big Horn Mountains. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 which is located northeast of Worland, and north of Ten Sleep in northeast Washakie County and southeast Big Horn County.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, Holds Off Republican Challenger In Close House District 14 Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, held off strong push by Republican challenger Bryan Shuster to retain her House District 14 seat in the Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday. Sherwood held a slim 106-vote lead over Shuster with only mail-in and absentee ballots...
capcity.news
Chronic wasting disease confirmed in another Wyoming elk hunt area
CASPER, Wyo. — The presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Elk Hunt Area 33 in the Sheridan Region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. A bull elk harvested in Area 33 in October tested positive for the disease. The hunt area is bordered by four areas where chronic wasting disease has previously been confirmed, Game and Fish said: Hunt Area 34, where the disease was detected in 2015; Hunt Area 48, where it was detected in 2017; Hunt Area 129, where it was confirmed in 2021; and Hunt Area 49, where it was confirmed earlier this year. All areas where chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Wyoming can be seen in an online interactive map provided by Game and Fish.
Sheridan Media
Column: Goodbye to Clarence Law and Nancy Shelton – Leaders in Tourism and Journalism
What a pair of great Wyoming gals. Two of my favorite people in my two chosen careers left us recently. Clarene Law of Jackson was a giant in the tourism industry and Nancy Shelton of Laramie was a pivotal figure in Wyoming newspapers. Lately, it seems like I spend more...
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
News Channel Nebraska
Strong winds close roads in Wyoming
SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
Sheridan Media
Pumpkins Were Flying at Fall Pumpkin Festival
Pumpkins were flying on Saturday, Nov. 5, when 604 Sheridan area people turned out at Black Tooth Park to enjoy the fun at the second annual Fall Pumpkin Festival. Although the day started out sunny and warm, a fierce wind came up around noon, raising havoc with the obstacle course, the ring toss and other games. Although slated to run from 10 until 2, the event closed at 12:30 p.m. due to the wind.
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
Snow, Wind, Sub-Zero Wind Chills Likely In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's still not clear whether a winter storm will hit southeast Wyoming later this week, the overall chances of accumulating snow, wind, and cold weather seem to be increasing. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. ''Snow,...
capcity.news
Laramie County 2022 midterm unofficial results released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office has reported the unofficial tally on Tuesday’s midterm election. The results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the local governing board. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings (R) Senate...
Sheridan Media
Renovation Work At Sheridan YMCA Making It Easier For Visitors To Get Around
A project that has been worked on for the past 5 years to make the Sheridan YMCA bigger is nearing the end. As part of add-ons and renovations to the YMCA building, the old pool areas have since been filled, the old locker rooms demolished, and now the cardio equipment has been moved to where the pool used to be.
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-90 in Wyoming on Monday morning; gusts up to 70 mph possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 are seeing some wind closures on Monday morning with gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Extreme blowover risk advisories are in effect, and I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to Wheatland....
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
Comments / 0