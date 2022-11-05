Read full article on original website
Anthony Joshua "100%" Open to Fighting Dillian Whyte Next
Anthony Joshua apparently has no qualms facing one of his previous ring victims for his next fight. The former heavyweight champion from London was originally in talks to face WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury for an all-British super fight in December, but negotiations quickly unraveled, despite both fighters agreeing to principal terms. Fury is now heading into a third fight with Derek Chisora on Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua, meanwhile, is currently without an opponent.
Hearn: Jake Paul is Improving, Now He Really Has To Fight a Boxer
Eddie Hearn, who promoted the pro debut for Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs), would like to see him face a boxer in his next fight. Paul returned to the ring last month in Arizona, where he dropped and decisioned MMA legend Anderson Silva over eight rounds.
Floyd Mayweather Planning For February Exhibition Fight in The UK
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather is planning for more exhibition fights in 2023. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, with an undefeated record of 50-0, after stopping UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a huge cross-sport collision. In December of 2018, Mayweather held his first exhibition bout, when...
Hearn Plans To Stage Four Events in Middle East in 2023
Promoter Eddie Hearn has no intention of giving up the Middle East as a destination for big-time prizefighting. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, is generally credited as the first promoter to stage fights in the oil kingdom, most notably with the heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz in 2019. In August, Hearn promoted the heavyweight title unification rematch between Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. And on Saturday he staged the light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.
Ronnie Shields: Morrell Wants To Fight Canelo, But, Of Course, Canelo's Not Gonna Fight Him
MINNEAPOLIS – The WBA hasn’t ordered Canelo Alvarez to defend his “super” 168-pound championship against David Morrell Jr. The Cuban southpaw owns the WBA’s “world” super middleweight title and, in accordance with the WBA’s standards, has earned his shot at one of the Mexican superstar’s four 168-pound crowns. A showdown with Alvarez is the fight Morrell truly wants, yet he understands it won’t happen at any point in the foreseeable future.
Troy Williamson vs. Josh Kelly - Undercard Information
Aaron Chalmers (1-0) and huge Heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris (3-0, 2 KOs) feature alongside North-East’s rising stars on the card headlined by the British Super Welterweight Championship between Darlington’s Troy Williamson (19-0-1, 14KOs) and Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1, 7 KOs) on Friday December 2 at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle, live on Channel 5.
Brian Mendoza: PBC Is Poppin’ At 154 & 160; Give Me The Best; Really, I Don't Care
MINNEAPOLIS – Brian Mendoza’s career-changing, fifth-round knockout of Jeison Rosario on Saturday night thrust him into a position in which Mendoza always believed he belonged. The Albuquerque native now can confidently call out opponents in the junior middleweight and middleweight divisions. “PBC is poppin’ at 154 and 160,”...
Photos: Seniesa Estrada in Top Form For Top Rank Debut
After nearly 11 months out of the ring, Seniesa "Super Bad" Estrada is ready to make up for lost time. Estrada, who signed a long-term promotional pact with Top Rank earlier this year, will defend her WBA minimumweight world title Saturday against Jazmin Gala Villarino at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Benavidez-Plant: Sulaiman States Winner Will Be Mandatory Challenger For Canelo
David Benavidez’s promoter prodded WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman until he got the definitive answer he sought Wednesday at the sanctioning organization’s convention in Acapulco, Mexico. Sulaiman ultimately confirmed to Sampson Lewkowicz, whose company promotes Benavidez, that the winner of the upcoming battle between Benavidez and Caleb Plant will...
Marie-Eve Dicaire: I Respect Jonas, But Nothing Will Stop Me From Getting This Win!
After a decorated career in karate and an equally impressive run as an amateur boxer, Marie-Eve Dicaire informed her team that she intended to turn pro. She didn’t exactly get a rousing response. “My team told me, ‘We cannot tell you no, but it's gonna be hard,’” Dicaire recalled...
Teofimo Lopez on Pedraza: It’s Not Someone That I Would Have Liked To Face
The boxing world was seemingly Teofimo Lopez’s oyster following his upset win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020. However, after watching his pristine and flawless record go by the wayside at the hands of George Kambosos Jr. one year later, the brash and flamboyant 25-year-old was forced to hit the reset button.
Sam Noakes vs. Calvin McCord Set For Parker-Ryder Card
SAM NOAKES IS back in search of a perfect 10 when he makes his return at the 02 Arena on November 26 after making his recovery from a broken thumb, live on BT Sport. Thrill-a-minute lightweight Sam was due to fight back in July before a sparring injury sustained while working with Archie Sharp put him on the missing list.
Schaefer: I Would Rank Sunny Edwards in Top 5 Pound-For-Pound For Skill
Richard Schaefer rates Sunny Edwards as one of the top five boxers in the world for pure skill. Probellum President Schaefer has delivered the headline-making verdict in the week Edwards defends his IBF world flyweight title against Felix Alvarado. The unbeaten Edwards – known as ‘Showtime’ – faces the most...
Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete Vacant Title Fight Formally Ordered By WBO
Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete have been instructed to begin talks for a fight that already appears to be a done deal. The WBO has formally ordered a vacant junior lightweight title fight between Valdez and Navarrete, with the two sides given until November 19 to reach terms. The order is an extension of a ruling confirmed in late October during the annual WBO convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Navarrete was granted a one-fight exception to move up in weight in a bid to become a three-division titlist.
Hearn Pushing For Bivol-Canelo Rematch, Doesn't Think Beterbiev Will Be Available Anytime Soon
Eddie Hearn isn’t convinced that Dmitry Bivol will get a shot at Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed light heavyweight championship, at least in his next ring outing. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, which promotes WBA 175-pound titlist Bivol, believes Bivol’s Russian compatriot, the WBC, WBO, and IBF champion Beterbiev, will not be available at least until the second half of 2023.
Photos: Montana Live, Stevie Spark - Face To Face in Cleveland
Montana Love will headline at home in Cleveland, Ohio for the first time in his career as he defends his IBF North American Super-Lightweight title against Stevie Spark at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, November 12, live worldwide on DAZN. (photos by Ed Milholland) Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) boxes in...
Adam Azim Inks Long-Term Promotional Pact With BOXXER
Adam Azim has signed a new long-term, multi-year fight deal to remain exclusively with BOXXER on Sky Sports. The super lightweight prospect has enjoyed a flawless start to his professional career with a record of six wins and five knockouts. Regarded as one of Britain’s best and most exciting boxing...
Photos: Sunny Edwards, Felix Alvarado - Face To Face at Final Presser
Sunny Edwards intends to live up to his star billing as the best flyweight on the planet by making light work of Felix Alvarado on Friday. Edwards came face-to-face with his dangerous mandatory challenger at today’s press conference ahead of their IBF world title showdown at Probellum Sheffield later this week.
Mario Barrios Anxious For Return: "I'm Hungrier Than Ever"
Mario Barrios appeared dumbfounded when he was initially informed that Gervonta Davis was interested in facing him. Though he respected his all-around skills, Davis had yet to compete at 140-pounds. Still, regardless of his ambitions, Barrios openly accepted the Baltimore native’s challenge. The two would officially throw down on...
Hearn: Whyte-Franklin Winner Frontrunner For Joshua In March; Wilder, Wallin, Hrgovic Also Options
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will have plenty of opponents to consider for his return bout following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Chief among the list for Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) appears to be the winner of the Nov. 26 bout between Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin. Although Joshua knocked...
