Robert Horry isn't someone who was ever going to go down as one of the greats of the game but there is no denying that the man is a winner. Horry was a crucial role player on championship teams for much of his career, as he won 7 NBA titles, which is still the most for any player who wasn't a part of those dynastic Celtics teams of the 1950s and 1960s.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO