Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
NBPA objects to Nets' conditions of reinstatement for Kyrie Irving

The players union has objections to the six conditions that the Nets are requiring Kyrie Irving to meet before he can resume playing, writes Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown said the union will likely file an appeal on Irving’s behalf. Brown calls the conditions unreasonable and points out that social media posts aren’t addressed in the collective bargaining agreement.
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

Robert Horry isn't someone who was ever going to go down as one of the greats of the game but there is no denying that the man is a winner. Horry was a crucial role player on championship teams for much of his career, as he won 7 NBA titles, which is still the most for any player who wasn't a part of those dynastic Celtics teams of the 1950s and 1960s.
Dwight Howard signs with Taiwan team Taoyuan Leopards

Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard has signed a contract with a Taiwanese team, the Taoyuan Leopards, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Howard played 60 games with the Lakers last season, including 27 starts. He became a free agent after the season and remained unsigned before the overseas opportunity came along.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks

Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More

Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
