Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."
The Lakers are 2-7 on the season so far, a start that many fans and experts saw coming weeks before opening night. What they didn't see coming, however, was the resurgence of Russell Westbrook, who has done a complete 180 since agreeing to come off the bench for L.A. Russ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check
Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Stephen A. Smith argues the Nets are trying to 'emasculate' Kyrie Irving with conditions for return
Following the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to suspend Kyrie Irving for what the team called a “failure to disavow antisemitism,” the organization reportedly delivered to Irving a list of six tasks he must complete before a return to the court can be considered. One of those conditions was...
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
NBPA objects to Nets' conditions of reinstatement for Kyrie Irving
The players union has objections to the six conditions that the Nets are requiring Kyrie Irving to meet before he can resume playing, writes Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown said the union will likely file an appeal on Irving’s behalf. Brown calls the conditions unreasonable and points out that social media posts aren’t addressed in the collective bargaining agreement.
Yardbarker
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"
Robert Horry isn't someone who was ever going to go down as one of the greats of the game but there is no denying that the man is a winner. Horry was a crucial role player on championship teams for much of his career, as he won 7 NBA titles, which is still the most for any player who wasn't a part of those dynastic Celtics teams of the 1950s and 1960s.
Dwight Howard signs with Taiwan team Taoyuan Leopards
Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard has signed a contract with a Taiwanese team, the Taoyuan Leopards, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Howard played 60 games with the Lakers last season, including 27 starts. He became a free agent after the season and remained unsigned before the overseas opportunity came along.
The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released
The Nets reportedly knew that Kyrie Irving was unlikely to finish all six conditions when making their list.
Damian Lillard listed as questionable to play Monday vs Heat
Damian Lillard could make a swift return from his right calf strain. The Trail Blazers' star guard is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against Miami, the team’s PR department tweets. Lillard suffered a calf strain while playing against the Heat on Oct. 26. At the time, Lillard...
Yardbarker
Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA
The NBA is one of the richest sports leagues in the world. NBA players take home millions of dollars in salaries each season. With each passing year, the salaries of players are skyrocketing, but at the end of the day, they have worked hard to earn that money. One such...
Basketball legend doesn't think Kyrie Irving will lose NBA career
Whether it's with the Brooklyn Nets or another NBA team, Hall of Famer Dr. J — Julius Erving — believes that Kyrie Irving is going to get another shot in the NBA. Erving made the comments to TMZ this week and pointed out how greedy owners are and how much they are willing to overlook for a good player that can score.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
