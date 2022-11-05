ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Red Sox bold predictions: Xander Bogaerts re-signs, a big trade is made & more

The MLB offseason is upon us and free agency is open. In the next few months, the Red Sox roster will change dramatically. How, exactly, remains to be seen. It’s always fun to make bold predictions at the beginning of a long winter, even if most will turn out to be wrong. In fact, you can preemptively fire up @OldTakesExposed if you want. But here’s what I think will happen -- call them slightly educated guesses informed by covering the team -- before the Red Sox next take the field on Opening Day.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Pistons: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA basketball (Nov. 9)

The Celtics are looking to add onto their three-game winning streak as the Pistons come to town. Boston comes into the game with a 7-3 record while Detroit is at 3-8 to start the season. The teams are different points as the C’s are Finals contenders while the Pistons are still in the middle of their rebuild. But the Pistons do feature 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham, who continues to impress in his young career.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles Pro Bowler hints at potentially retiring soon

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL this season, but one of their veterans is already thinking about when he may call it quits. Speaking at a depression treatment clinic in New Jersey during the team’s mini-bye week, longtime Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson discussed the potential end of his NFL career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

How the Eagles won on Sunday without even playing

You mean to tell me that the best team in the NFL can’t even beat the New York Jets?. The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are everybody’s pick to win the Super Bowl this season, no matter how flawed they are. The Bills’ second blemish on their record came with a 20-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy