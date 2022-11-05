The MLB offseason is upon us and free agency is open. In the next few months, the Red Sox roster will change dramatically. How, exactly, remains to be seen. It’s always fun to make bold predictions at the beginning of a long winter, even if most will turn out to be wrong. In fact, you can preemptively fire up @OldTakesExposed if you want. But here’s what I think will happen -- call them slightly educated guesses informed by covering the team -- before the Red Sox next take the field on Opening Day.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO