High Winds and Fire Danger in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — Warm temperatures, high winds, and the ample amounts of dry leaves on the ground elevated fire danger in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky today.

Peak wind gust 11/05/2022

Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists report that there were extremely strong wind gusts today across the region. We frequently saw winds gust past 20mph for the afternoon hours. Strong winds will continue into the overnight hours near the Ohio River Valley, but winds will calm down for the end of the day tomorrow and next week.

When these high winds pass over the mountain tops, they get forced downwards. As the air descends it compress and heats up which combined with drier conditions will lead to elevated wildfire danger.

Wildfire locations as of 4:15pm Saturday in WOWK-TV viewing area

As of 4:15pm there are only two smaller wildfires in the WOWK-TV area. These fires will not cause much smoke for non-local areas, but we will see some wildfire smoke get pushed in from fires further south in Alabama towards the end of the day tomorrow. Chances for lighter rain showers overnight will help with the local fire conditions.

Weaker winds and some lighter morning rain showers will alleviate some fire danger tomorrow, but still follow safe fire safety practices.

