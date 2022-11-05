ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

TikTok Signals Companies Are Hurting

TikTok is slashing its revenue target by 20%, signaling that companies are facing a massive slowdown and are cutting their advertising budgets. ByteDance Inc.’s TikTok, a short-video platform, is a social network that has gained popularity, especially among teenagers. Last year TikTok said that over one billion people use...

Comments / 0

Community Policy