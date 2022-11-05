Read full article on original website
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'
Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Britney Spears responds to Millie Bobby Brown wanting to play her: ‘Dude, I’m not dead’
Millie Bobby Brown appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and told the fellow former child star that she would like to play the Princess of Pop Britney Spears in a biopic. “I think her story resonates with me,” Brown told Drew Barrymore. “Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”
Singer from Pa. survives his knockout round on ‘The Voice’
Of the four singers from Pa. competing on “The Voice” this season, two have made it past the knockout rounds. Last night, Devix, whose real name is Eric Torres, survived his three-way knockout round. “The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. LIVE STREAM: NBC on Peacock,...
Shenae Grimes-Beech explains why she prefers Halloween over Christmas
When you glance at Shenae Grimes-Beech’s social media, you can tell she and her family take Halloween seriously. She revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News that she and her husband, Josh Beech, have been fans of the holiday for a long time. “Before having kids, it was our favorite holiday. Now, […]
How to watch MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ episode 5 tonight (11/9/22)
The new season of the reality show “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” is back for season 38 will feature 17 teams competing against each other for the trophy and that million dollar prize. “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” is returning tonight with episode 5 “Get Rich or Die...
Valerie Bertinelli changes name to Elon Musk on Twitter to prove a point
Actor Valerie Bertinelli became Elon Musk on Twitter to show flaws in his new verification system by posting dozens of tweets in support of Democratic candidates this weekend. After Bertinelli’s name began trending early Sunday, she changed her name back, writing: “I think I made my point.”. According...
Why isn’t ‘The Voice’ on TV tonight (11/8/22)?
The final knockout rounds happened on Monday, Nov. 7, on NBC’s “The Voice.”. The live rounds featuring the Top 16 artists will start at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. “The Voice” will not air tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 8, because of NBC’s election coverage. NBC will...
