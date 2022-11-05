Read full article on original website
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid Death
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before Death
Aaron Carter Dead at 34
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney Houston
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'
Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Love Is Blind viewers praise Brennon Lemieux after season three reunion: ‘Makes me love him even more’
Love Is Blind fans are praising one contestant after they spoke out in defence of their castmates during season three’s reunion episode.The third season of Netflix’s popular dating show officially concluded with the release of the last episode on 9 November, where viewers finally found out who said “I do” and who walked away from their pod relationship.Fortunately, the episode wasn’t the last viewers got to see of the couples, as Netflix also released the reunion episode, which saw the pairs reunite with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey to hash out the drama-filled season.Warning: some spoilers below.During the reunion...
Shenae Grimes-Beech explains why she prefers Halloween over Christmas
When you glance at Shenae Grimes-Beech’s social media, you can tell she and her family take Halloween seriously. She revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News that she and her husband, Josh Beech, have been fans of the holiday for a long time. “Before having kids, it was our favorite holiday. Now, […]
