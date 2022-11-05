Read full article on original website
Joseph Reid
3d ago
So, being an actual Muslim and a former Turkish army officer is now okay with the Republican Party(I mean, except for Col Dougie who still believes being a Muslim is a disqualification for public office)?!?!?!
7
Judy Tubbs
3d ago
I'm so disappointed in my fellow Pennsylvanians who want to put another reality show grifter into office.
15
Guest
3d ago
If Trump told his folks to jump off of a bridge, they would do it. They have to be told to vote for a candidate because he said too. Yea we see who thinks for themselves. When democracy is gone they will stand around wondering what happened.
3
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deluzio defeats Shaffer in 17th Congressional District race
Iraq War veteran and voting rights attorney Chris Deluzio defeated former Ross Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer in Pennsylvania’s newly redrawn 17th Congressional District. The district includes all of Beaver County and part of Allegheny County. Most of the area has been represented by U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who chose not to seek reelection.
John Fetterman is projected PA Senate winner: 3 things you need to know
PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Who is Pennsylvania's prospective next senator, John Fetterman?CBS News projects the Democratic lieutenant governor has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and former TV host.The Oz-Fetterman race was one of the most closely watched Senate contests, deemed a toss-up that could tip the balance of power in either party's favor. It was also one of the most expensive Senate races.Here are three quick things to know about Fetterman, including a few policy positions he has mentioned.He was the mayor of Braddock, PAFrom 2006 to 2019, Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. He...
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
Pa. lieutenant governor to-be Austin Davis joins historic class of Black people elected to high office
Austin Davis, a 32-year-old state lawmaker from Allegheny County, made history Tuesday night. With the gubernatorial election called by the Associated Press for Democrat Josh Shapiro, Davis, who is on the ticket with Shapiro, becomes the first African American elected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He also becomes the highest ranking Black elected official to serve in the Commonwealth.
John Fetterman campaigns in Robinson Township ahead of Election Day
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wrapped up his very last event Monday night, an Election Day eve rally in Robinson Township. Fetterman walked out to the large crowd to the song “Renegade” while wearing his signature black hoodie. He was...
Voters report problems at some polls, but Westmoreland County says human error most likely cause
Voters in several precincts in the Alle-Kiski Valley reported problems with voting machines Tuesday, but Westmoreland County election officials said the machines worked properly. At issue were votes cast in three precincts in New Kensington and at least one in Lower Burrell. In each of the cases, voters reported that,...
Allegheny County court issues cease and desist against group impersonating poll security
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County issued a cease and desist order against a group impersonating poll security. According to officials, the group, who called themselves “The Commission Security,” went to different polling places across the county, indicating they were poll security.
wtae.com
Cease and desist order issued against people claiming to be poll security
A court order just issued against a group calling themselves "the commission security". Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been told they were going to some polling places throughout Allegheny County Tuesday indicating they were poll security. They are now prohibited from traveling to or entering any polling place within the...
One street, two visions of Pennsylvania’s future: How politics divides these Pittsburgh neighbors
There are few places in Pennsylvania where the divide between Democrats and Republicans this election is more evident than on Tropical Avenue in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The street is lined with brick houses and well-manicured lawns. In six lawns on one side of the street are signs for...
Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.
Penn
Incumbent State Representative James Struzzi-R answers questions from IUP community
State Representative Jim Struzzi is running for a third term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He is a Republican and is running against the Democratic nominee, IUP student Brian Doyle (senior, history). Struzzi is from Westmoreland County, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996, worked for PennDOT in public relations and was the president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. 2018 was the year he ran for and won his seat in the general assembly which he has held since 2019.
Fetterman, Braddock and a tale of two businesses: How the former mayor impacted the Pittsburgh borough
Two business leaders in Braddock, Pennsylvania, weighed in on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's effectiveness during his tenure as the Pittsburgh suburb's mayor.
nextpittsburgh.com
Allegheny County alerts voters whose mail-in ballots may not be counted on Election Day
Almost 1,000 mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s election in Allegheny County have been rejected, but it’s not too late to take action to have your vote counted. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled over the weekend that mail-in and absentee ballots with no dates or incorrect dates should not be counted in this year’s election.
Doctor denounces Allegheny County's use of health workers to count votes
Allegheny County Health Department workers are pitching in with Election Day duties, prompting one Pittsburgh-based doctor to criticize the move at a time when the county’s health resources are in high demand. “I think it’s a poor use of resources — I don’t think people became doctors and epidemiologists...
ehn.org
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report
PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
Pennsylvania ranked as top state for retirees
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new list of the best places to retire in the U.S.Move over, Florida, Pennsylvania is number one in this year's U.S. News & World Report survey.Lancaster, just 80 miles west of Philadelphia, ranked as the most desirable city for retirees.Pennsylvania took five of the top ten spots. Florida took four. Pittsburgh came in at No. 20.The survey looked at six major factors: housing affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Is Your Name On Lists That Identify Incorrectly Dated Ballots in Pittsburgh?
If you’re one of the hundreds of voters who sent in mail-in or absentee ballots to the Allegheny County Elections Division with the wrong date on the outside envelope, there’s still time to “cure” or fix your ballot. But you will have to hurry. In an...
John Fetterman's Legacy As Mayor Of Braddock
This majority-Black town in Pennsylvania is home to many of the Democratic Senate nominee's most dedicated supporters – and some of his harshest critics.
Pro-Israel group floods airwaves with ads attacking congressional candidate Summer Lee
A pro-Israel political action committee is spending nearly $1 million to air ads attacking Democratic congressional candidate Summer Lee in the final stretch of the race. Some local and national Jewish groups are calling out the ads from United Democracy Project, a PAC tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which advocates for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.
