Latrobe, PA

Joseph Reid
3d ago

So, being an actual Muslim and a former Turkish army officer is now okay with the Republican Party(I mean, except for Col Dougie who still believes being a Muslim is a disqualification for public office)?!?!?!

Judy Tubbs
3d ago

I'm so disappointed in my fellow Pennsylvanians who want to put another reality show grifter into office.

Guest
3d ago

If Trump told his folks to jump off of a bridge, they would do it. They have to be told to vote for a candidate because he said too. Yea we see who thinks for themselves. When democracy is gone they will stand around wondering what happened.

pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deluzio defeats Shaffer in 17th Congressional District race

Iraq War veteran and voting rights attorney Chris Deluzio defeated former Ross Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer in Pennsylvania’s newly redrawn 17th Congressional District. The district includes all of Beaver County and part of Allegheny County. Most of the area has been represented by U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who chose not to seek reelection.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

John Fetterman is projected PA Senate winner: 3 things you need to know

PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Who is Pennsylvania's prospective next senator, John Fetterman?CBS News projects the Democratic lieutenant governor has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and former TV host.The Oz-Fetterman race was one of the most closely watched Senate contests, deemed a toss-up that could tip the balance of power in either party's favor. It was also one of the most expensive Senate races.Here are three quick things to know about Fetterman, including a few policy positions he has mentioned.He was the mayor of Braddock, PAFrom 2006 to 2019, Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. lieutenant governor to-be Austin Davis joins historic class of Black people elected to high office

Austin Davis, a 32-year-old state lawmaker from Allegheny County, made history Tuesday night. With the gubernatorial election called by the Associated Press for Democrat Josh Shapiro, Davis, who is on the ticket with Shapiro, becomes the first African American elected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He also becomes the highest ranking Black elected official to serve in the Commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.
Penn

Incumbent State Representative James Struzzi-R answers questions from IUP community

State Representative Jim Struzzi is running for a third term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He is a Republican and is running against the Democratic nominee, IUP student Brian Doyle (senior, history). Struzzi is from Westmoreland County, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996, worked for PennDOT in public relations and was the president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. 2018 was the year he ran for and won his seat in the general assembly which he has held since 2019.
INDIANA, PA
ehn.org

Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report

PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ranked as top state for retirees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new list of the best places to retire in the U.S.Move over, Florida, Pennsylvania is number one in this year's U.S. News & World Report survey.Lancaster, just 80 miles west of Philadelphia, ranked as the most desirable city for retirees.Pennsylvania took five of the top ten spots. Florida took four. Pittsburgh came in at No. 20.The survey looked at six major factors: housing affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Pro-Israel group floods airwaves with ads attacking congressional candidate Summer Lee

A pro-Israel political action committee is spending nearly $1 million to air ads attacking Democratic congressional candidate Summer Lee in the final stretch of the race. Some local and national Jewish groups are calling out the ads from United Democracy Project, a PAC tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which advocates for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.
PITTSBURGH, PA
